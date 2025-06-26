Visitor shares frustrating video of disheartening scene at beloved park: 'People are the worst'

When we don't clean up after ourselves, it's not only bad manners; it could also be catastrophic for the environment.

A Reddit user posted a video to the r/mildlyinfuriating community of a public park littered with trash that appeared to be from a party.

Blue confetti was spread all over the ground, the trash can was overflowing, and other garbage was tossed haphazardly nearby.

The video showed that the litter was not just concentrated around the park's picnic table shelter, but also in the surrounding grass. Unfortunately, it's clear it could easily be spread further by the wind or animals.

This is an alarming trend that people are capturing in public nature areas around the world. Events like birthday parties and gender reveal parties usually come with a lot of plastic decorations, as well as colored dyes and smoke from poppers or confetti cannons.

They have caused destructive fires, resulted in stained rocks in a national park, and left behind a lot of garbage for others to clean up.

One of the best ways to do your part in helping preserve the environment is by respecting nature and knowing how your actions affect the climate and wildlife. For example, damaged plants and trees can reduce carbon sequestration, while animals can easily choke on discarded plastic. Both issues can harm the wider ecosystem.

When people litter casually in their local park, it's a stepping stone for worse behavior on a larger scale. Those who are comfortable exploiting the natural world can also inhibit the connection that others experience with nature.

Commenters on the Reddit post were equally outraged by the mess shown in the video.

"People are the worst," one user said.

"Wonder if these are the kind of people who complain about paying taxes and claim to not need [the] government to take care of them, only to have them use and abuse government funded properties that will be cleaned up by government employees or contractors," another user commented.



"Such a…trashy thing to do," another user said.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.