Local volunteer takes initiative after discovering disturbing practice at popular hiking trail: 'No respect'

An outdoor enthusiast on Reddit shared their enormous environmental feat on the platform, drawing attention to a major problem facing natural areas.

In their post, the user explains, "I got 120 pounds of garbage off the trail." The caption is accompanied by various photos of the excessive litter left right beside a body of water, and was shared on the subreddit r/Spokane.

The user adds, "I unfortunately couldn't get some big things due to space restrictions in my car, notably a massive pallet that someone managed to drag out here."

Litter in public outdoor spaces is, unfortunately, not a shocking story. A hiker recently shared heaps of garbage they found beachside in India. Meanwhile, researchers along the Pacific Crest Trail found an absurd amount of litter, which posed a variety of threats to the ecosystem.

Leaving litter, such as plastic water bottles, food trash, or even old vapes and electronics, does more than ruin the view for people trying to spend time outdoors. Litter can be mistaken for food by wildlife and has the potential to choke or even kill animals that ingest it. Furthermore, left items can contaminate water sources, posing health risks to humans.

Commenters on the Reddit post shared their appreciation for the user's generous act, and disdain for those who had left the tremendous mess.

"Gawd i hate people, no respect for anything beautiful. Good on ya!" one user said.

Another person commented, "You're an inspiration, dude 🙂 More of us (including me) should start picking up more."

Someone else gave the useful insight, "If you pick up trash in a city park, along the river may very well be one of them, call/email the parks department! Put it in a pile by the road and they will come get it."

To be more like this helpful hiker, you can take local action to address the climate issues impacting your area. By participating in community clean-ups, you can help the planet, reduce litter, and find others who share your passion for a greener Earth.

