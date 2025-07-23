Photo of Tesla Cybertruck and massive vessel parked in local cove sparks outrage online: 'Out of place'

A Reddit post is sparking backlash from commenters who have noticed excessive behavior on two counts.

The post title calls out a massive superyacht sailing in Portugal Cove, Newfoundland and Labrador in Canada. What the post doesn't mention is the Tesla Cybertruck parked right in the viewer's eye line of the boat.

Photo Credit: Reddit

While the original poster seems more focused on the boat, commenters took the opportunity to express their distaste with Tesla and its Cybertruck model.

"Right behind the dumpster," said one commenter of the yacht.

While public sentiment surrounding electric vehicles is shifting more positively as EVs become more advanced, excitement regarding Cybertrucks has remained low since its first appearance. In 2019, the year Tesla announced the vehicle, a survey of 21,143 Americans showed that only 29% gave it the thumbs-up.

More recently, Cybertrucks have been the target of mass vandalism due to negative feelings toward Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his involvement in huge government layoffs. Some vandals have called out the billionaire specifically.

Commenters were less focused on the nearly 200-foot-long superyacht directly behind the Cybertruck, but its presence is a huge concern. While Tesla has experienced notable reputational damage of late, at the very least its electric vehicles can be said to be environmentally beneficial.

Superyachts, on the other hand, burn upward of 500 gallons of fuel per hour, contributing to marine pollution. Maintenance of the boat can also send dangerous chemicals into the water, like oil, cleaning agents, and even human waste.

One commenter posted the link to charter the vessel, revealing the cost per week in the winter is $350,000 and nearly $400,000 in the summer.

While the average person is not likely to charter a superyacht, the ultra-wealthy who can should consider alternate accommodations. Smaller or even hybrid models cause less marine pollution, allowing ecosystems to recover from years of abuse.

One commenter from a nearby town shared their disappointment in the photo.

"I think I hate both of the out of place things in this picture," they commented. "Being from Bell Island, I'm getting secondhand embarrassment that someone I potentially know is driving that thing."

