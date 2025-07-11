Firefighters spring into action after Tesla Cybertruck sparks fast-moving fire: 'A generator was just ignited'

No injuries were reported, and the fire was fully contained.

A Tesla Cybertruck towing a woodchipper ignited a fast-moving grass fire in southwest Colorado in June, according to CBS KKTV 11 News, adding to a series of headline-grabbing incidents involving the electric truck.

What's happening?

The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office reported a plume of black smoke and flames erupting from the vehicle just after 1:15 p.m. on June 30. The Cybertruck caught fire on private land approximately four miles west of Norwood.

"A Tesla Cybertruck is on fire, and a generator was just ignited. The fire is on private property and suppression efforts are underway. No structures are in danger at this time," the Sheriff's Office stated.

The generator was initially believed to have ignited, but it was in fact the woodchipper. The blaze quickly spread to nearby dry grass, burning over half an acre before multiple fire agencies contained it. No injuries were reported, and the fire was fully contained. The cause remains under investigation.

Why is this important?

EV fires are rare and statistically less common than fires involving gas-powered vehicles, but such incidents raise concerns. According to a 2023 report by AutoInsuranceEZ, electric vehicles had the fewest fires per 100,000 sales when compared to hybrid and internal combustion engine vehicles.

Still, Tesla has faced increasing scrutiny over the reliability and durability of its vehicles, including numerous recalls and well-publicized build quality issues. High-profile negative events can undermine consumer confidence in EVs, particularly new and less-tested models such as the Cybertruck.

This blaze, however, demonstrates how any vehicle, electric or not, can cause damage, especially in dry, fire-prone regions. Fires disrupt local ecosystems, worsen air quality, and pose safety risks for nearby communities.

What's being done?

While this incident is concerning, EVs remain a critical solution for reducing pollution and saving money on fuel and maintenance. The key is staying informed and choosing vehicles that are safe and properly maintained. Switching to an EV supports developing technology and healthier modes of transportation, encouraging automakers to innovate and protect both people and the planet.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.