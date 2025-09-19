Resident issues warning against 'tenacious and terrible' growth taking over neighborhoods: 'So insidious'

"Once they show up they spread like crazy."

A local Rochester resident is taking the lead in the crusade against a prominent invasive plant species taking over the local community.

"Help out the ecosystem, DESTROY all Tree of Heaven," a Redditor recently pleaded on the subreddit r/Rochester. "It's an aggressive, invasive, STINKY, fast growing tree that serves no ecological purpose in our ecosystem."

According to The Nature Conservancy, the Tree of Heaven is an invasive plant that was brought over from China to the United States in the late 1700s. Its ability to grow quickly and resist insects and diseases that can kill it made it a favorite for urban landscaping for years.

The shade plant, however, grows so aggressively that it often overcrowds ecosystems. Its abundant seed distribution creates dense thickets that both block sunlight and release a toxic chemical into the soil when they root. The combination is deadly to any neighboring plants.

The Redditor also explained that Tree of Heaven is a particular concern as an invasive species because it acts as a host plant for the spotted lanternfly. The sap of this species of tree is favored by the infamous invasive insect, and using it as a food supply can even increase survival rates of the bugs and amp up their egg production, according to a bulletin from Michigan State University.

As the Reddit post asserts, removing the trees whenever possible is crucial to protecting native species in the area. Additionally, adding more native plants in their place is a low-maintenance way to help foster the health of the local ecosystem.

Commenters were quick to jump on the anti-Tree of Heaven train alongside the original poster's plea.

"My husband was complaining to me literally yesterday about ToH," one commenter said. "I don't think he knows about it being a host plant for spotted lanternflies. That's so insidious. Thanks for this PSA!"

"We hacked and slashed a few of ours recently, and are waiting for them to die off a bit more before having them removed so we know for SURE the root system has been killed," another added. "Absolute bastards of trees, tenacious and terrible. Once they show up they spread like crazy."

