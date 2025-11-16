Outraged onlooker shares photo of family's risky behavior at national park: 'Sure is a choice'

Tourists regularly do things that make people angry, endanger themselves, and even endanger others.

One Redditor posted photos of a good example of this kind of behavior from Sol Duc Falls at Olympic National Park. They show people who climbed into a fenced-off area to get close to the waterfall, and even brought children. The tourists in question seem entirely oblivious to the fact that one small slip could send someone over the edge of the fall to their death.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Sadly, these tourists aren't the only ones putting themselves and/or their children at risk for a photo op. It happens in Yellowstone National Park fairly regularly, apparently, even when the rangers work really hard to keep people safe.

As if the danger to human life and well-being wasn't bad enough, these encounters can be dangerous when they involve animals. Many times, animals involved in human interactions have to be euthanized, according to NPR, because they learn to approach humans, and that isn't safe. Most of these animals are having a hard enough time surviving in the changing climate, according to the United Nations, and these interactions are making it even more difficult.

If you want to see natural places and species preserved and human life protected, too, start talking to your family and friends about these issues. Sometimes, it's better to love nature from a distance rather than putting yourself, your loved ones, the animals, and even continued access to these natural places in question by making poor life choices.

Redditors agreed that this behavior was unacceptable.

"Sacrificing your children for a photo op sure is a choice!" the original poster noted in their caption. "All it takes is a loose rock," another pointed out.

"I don't understand why people would play around with such a narrow margin of error between your kids and a catastrophic trip over a waterfall," yet another commenter said.

