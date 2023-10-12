Video of parents’ dangerous behavior at national park sparks outrage: ‘Poor excuse of parenting right there’

There are few things guaranteed in the world, but one truth is that if someone is doing something idiotic, someone else is probably capturing it on video. This occurred in a video shared on the Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) Instagram page.

The video showed parents taking selfies with their baby in front of a large bull elk in Jasper National Park. The adults showed very little care in getting close to the elk or pulling out their cameras to snap photos of the majestic creature lounging by a busy road in the park.

It’s not the first time a “touron” — a combination of “tourist” and “moron” — has gotten far too close to wildlife in a national park. The Instagram account has shared many videos of tourists getting dangerously close to bison or coming very close to petting one. These animals are indeed wild and unpredictable in nature, so coming too close to them can cause serious injury or even death.

Getting too close to wildlife is not only dangerous for park visitors, but it also is against park rules. Many of its parks require guests to stay at least 25 yards from wildlife (like elk) and at least 100 yards from predators like bears and wolves. Guests who do not adhere to these rules are subject to fines and removal from the park.

Individuals in the comment section were overwhelmed by the lack of consideration from these adults. “That’s some … poor excuse of parenting right there,” one user wrote.

Other users pointed out the potential for something to go wrong — and for it to be blamed on the wild animal.

“Unfortunately, it is going to take someone, a child, a baby, the elderly to be gored by an elk, or attacked by a bear to wake these idiots the h*** up,” shared one Instagram user. “The most unfortunate thing will be that the animal will be killed for just being a wild animal while these idiots are allowed to trample through ruining everything they touch.”

“Child endangerment charges,” added a third. “Hold people accountable for their ignorance.”

