Shocking dashcam footage of truck speeding toward pedestrian sparks outrage online: 'This is how folks die'

"Slamming on your brakes is better than whatever this was."

A Nevada driver recently captured dashcam footage of a harrowing near-miss between a pedestrian and a speeding truck at a poorly designed crosswalk. The incident highlights common safety concerns for pedestrians in so-called walkable cities.

In the footage shared on the r/Reno subreddit, the pedestrian is seen stepping onto a marked crosswalk, preparing to cross the street. Suddenly, a white truck approaches at high speed, forcing the pedestrian to step back onto the sidewalk to avoid being struck.

"Be vigilant people," the original poster wrote. "This is how folks die."

Between 2017 and 2021, it's estimated that pedestrians accounted for 17% of total traffic fatalities, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports. In 2021, more than 7,000 pedestrian deaths from traffic accidents were reported. About 27% of those fatalities occurred at intersection locations, according to research cited by the NHTSA.

Viewers might notice several factors that could improve the safety of this crossing. The video appears to have been recorded at early dusk, with some cars using their headlights. However, the pedestrian sports a dark hoodie without any reflectors or a flashlight, likely making them less visible to oncoming drivers. It is also important to note that street lights aren't yet on when the near-miss occurs.

On the other hand, the truck appears to approach the semi-blind curve at a speed above the posted 30 mph limit. And that's not all. The crosswalk itself could be made safer by moving it farther from the curve or adding flashing lights to alert drivers when pedestrians are crossing.

Commenters cited these issues and more in their reactions to the footage.

"The crosswalk isn't great, but day one drivers ed is to scan every cross walk and corner for pedestrians," one commenter wrote. "Slamming on your brakes is better than whatever this was."

"[If] people go the speed limit, these crosswalks are within view," one commenter wrote. "There is a curve near my house with a crosswalk, the speed limit is 25 and that is slow enough to see everything as you come around the corner. When people go 35-40 they no longer have time to stop."

The OP added that the crosswalk in the video is not only the "busiest" on their daily commute but possibly the busiest in the entire city. They also clarified that the curve leading to the crosswalk is not as "blind" as it appears in the footage.

Unfortunately, cities around the globe often fall short of providing safe conditions for pedestrians, forcing walkers to navigate impractical routes, unsafe walkways, blocked sidewalks, and more. Experts say access to safe walking environments is essential for fostering community engagement with outdoor spaces, offering significant physical, emotional, and mental health benefits.

Safe, walkable cities also help the environment by reducing pollution. With more accessible sidewalks, residents are encouraged to walk instead of drive, decreasing harmful dirty fuel pollution.

Keeping pressure on city officials, state representatives, and global governments is essential to spur change and increase the walkability of cities. In fact, the OP reached out to Reno officials, who responded that they are "evaluating potential improvements" to the crosswalk, including installing flashing crossing lights.

