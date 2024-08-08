Local resident discovers disturbing damage to historic urban tree: 'Bizarre and beyond messed up'

"You should probably notify Austin parks and recreation so a plan can be made to carefully give the tree the attention it now needs."

A concerned Redditor asked the internet for advice about how to help a historic local tree that was vandalized.

In the r/Austin subreddit, they posted a picture of the Treaty Oak, a famous local landmark that is thought to be more than 500 years old, according to Famous Trees of Texas, with a big chunk gouged out of its bark.

"Does anyone [know] who can help the Treaty Oak tree?" read the post's caption. "Last night someone took a hatchet to the Treaty Oak and is missing a chunk. The tree has gone through a lot [and] has its own Wiki apparently."

Indeed, the tree had also been put in danger in 1989 when a convicted felon tried to poison it, according to the Austin American-Statesman. It even had a lucky escape in 1937, with its owner threatening to remove it until conservationists got involved, and the city of Austin ended up buying the tree and dedicating the area as a city park, as the Famous Trees of Texas website details.

Unfortunately, someone else has seemingly tried to harm the tree. Removing bark exposes the tree's tissue to bacteria, fungi, and pests, which can lead to sickness or even eventual death.

If the cut gets to the xylem and phloem, that can limit the transportation of vital nutrients, sugars, and water that keep the tree alive, as Tutoroot explains.

In this instance, someone seemingly took a circular trunk from the tree's bark, but similar damage can be caused by carving names, initials, or symbols into the bark, which is sadly a common practice.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, an investigation into the vandalism of a tree "considered sacred by the Tonkawa and Comanche peoples" was suspended in March 2024 because of a lack of leads.

In addition to being culturally and historically important, the tree absorbs and stores harmful airborne pollutants, helping to improve air quality and reduce the amount of planet-warming gases in the atmosphere. It also provides natural shading and cooling and offers habitat to numerous creatures important for biodiversity.

Redditors shared their thoughts on how to save the historic local landmark.

"A skilled arborist needs to be involved," one user said. "This needs more than diy. You should probably notify Austin parks and recreation so a plan can be made to carefully give the tree the attention it now needs."

"That's bizarre and beyond messed up," another user said.

Thankfully, the tree soon got the attention it deserved.

"I work nearby," said another Redditor. "City has been working on the tree all day."

