Homeowner receives praise after sharing photos of vibrant pollinator garden: 'This is very encouraging'

These garden photos are gorgeous.

A Redditor shared progress pictures of their stunning pollinator garden to r/NativePlantGardening.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Year two pollinator garden (zone 6b, New England) in summer mode," the user wrote.

The photos show lush grasses and vibrant flowers throughout their garden. Notable plants include nodding onion and what looks to be monarda "raspberry wine."

Native plant gardens are a great choice for homeowners looking to save time and money while helping the environment.

Native plant gardens require much less maintenance than their traditional counterparts. With native plants, you'll spend less time mowing, fertilizing, and watering your garden. The Plant Native estimates that "[monoculture] lawns can take 2400% MORE TIME than a native garden."

As for cost, you can save a ton on your water bills. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, "the combined costs of installation and maintenance for natural landscape over a 10-year period may be one fifth of the costs for conventional landscape maintenance."

The EPA also lists several environmental benefits of native plant lawns and gardens, like reducing air and noise pollution, supporting pollinators, and improving soil and water quality. Plus, these vibrant lawns and gardens are visually stunning, especially if you're ditching a struggling or drought-stricken lawn.

It doesn't have to be a complete lawn overhaul — even a simple switch to a clover lawn or a handful of native wildflowers can make a big difference.

Interested in the many benefits of a native plant garden? Explore our guides to rewilding your yard and switching to a natural lawn. Then, check out the native plant finder at the National Wildlife Federation's website.

Commenters loved the pretty pictures.

"Looks great!" A user said.

One user planted something similar and got to see the future in this Redditor's lawn. They commented: "So great! I planted some for the first time this year and can't wait to see them."

Another Redditor was inspired by the photos. "I'm on year 1 so this is very encouraging," they wrote.

