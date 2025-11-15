Hiker sparks outrage with photo of reckless behavior in national park: 'Don't be these idiots'

A viral post on the "r/NationalPark" subreddit has reignited debate over reckless behavior in America's most beloved natural spaces — and the serious consequences it can have. The post, titled "Don't Be These Idiots," shows visitors at Olympic National Park's Sol Duc Falls climbing over safety railings and standing on slick rocks, just inches from the rushing water.

The photo has racked up over 2,000 upvotes as outdoor enthusiasts express frustration at the disregard for park safety rules. "Ruining everyone's pics of the falls and endangering themselves," the caption reads, underscoring both the safety risk and the impact on other visitors.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post's comment section is filled with stories and warnings from fellow hikers — some even recalling deadly incidents from similar stunts. One commenter shared, "Had a close friend slip, fall, and die on a Washington waterfall [seven] years ago. This isn't worth putting your loved ones through." Another noted, "15 days later this same behavior took the life of an 18 year old Texan at the same location."

Beyond the tragic human toll, these risky acts can have lasting environmental consequences. When people leave designated trails, they trample fragile vegetation and disrupt habitats. Wildlife can also be put in danger: If a human provokes an animal — even accidentally — the animal may later be euthanized for "aggressive" behavior.

Many commenters urged more accountability and public awareness. "[I] yelled at people for littering and CARVING A TREE on mist trail in yosemite yesterday," wrote one user. "Don't be afraid to call these people out!" Another added, "All it takes is one wrong step, no such thing as totally dry rocks there."

The viral thread is a sobering reminder that our national parks are not theme parks — they're wild, powerful ecosystems.

