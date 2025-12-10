Video captures shocking moment sea creature lashes out at tourist: 'They are no joke'

"They are not there for your entertainment."

Spoiler alert: Stingrays sting you if you mess with them.

Most people would think that grabbing a wild animal isn't a smart idea, but one man clearly didn't get that memo. His antics ended up on the r/WinStupidPrizes subreddit, which is dedicated to people "playing stupid games and winning stupid prizes."

The video shows a man grabbing a California round stingray. This breed of fish tends not to be aggressive, but sensing danger, the ray stung the man in self-defense.

Within seconds, the tourist threw the fish out of his hands, bellowed in pain, and fell to the ground in agony.

Messing with animals in an attempt to get a cheap laugh or a "funny" video is just cruel. It shows a real lack of respect for other creatures and the wider ecosystem.





Across the globe, conservationists are working tirelessly to protect marine life, such as migratory fish, near-extinct sei whales, and the biodiversity of the ocean. However, individuals who insist on disturbing these fragile ecosystems for no real reason set conservation work back.

The stingray could have been injured or killed when it was dropped. This incident also opens up a wider conversation about how animals are treated when they injure humans. Often, if a wild animal harms a human, the creature is euthanized, even if it was provoked and lashed out in fear or self-defense.

The best thing to do if you spot a wild animal is to keep your distance. Even if it doesn't pose a threat, it deserves the dignity to live its life without being hassled.

The people of Reddit were deeply unimpressed by the man's thoughtless actions.

"Deserved what he got," one user commented. "Leave non-domesticated animals alone! They are not there for your entertainment."

"A stingray that stings… who would have thought?" another added.

"Stingray killed Steve Irwin," somebody else said, referencing the death of the beloved Australian conservationist in 2006. "He wasn't grabbing them or touching them. They are no joke!"

