Scientists make first-of-its-kind discovery off the coast of Chile: 'We need to implement management plans'

In an exciting breakthrough for marine conservation, scientists have identified the shallowest and southernmost known red hydrocoral forest off the coast of Chile. This discovery sheds new light on the adaptability and resilience of these vital ecosystems, offering hope for the future of ocean biodiversity.

According to the study, published in Nature.com journal Scientific Reports, the hydrocoral forest was discovered at depths ranging between 1.23 and 33 meters (4 to 108 feet) below the ocean's surface in Chile's marine-protected Kawésqar National Reserve.

Typically found in much deeper and colder waters, hydrocorals play a crucial role in marine ecosystems by providing shelter and habitat for various species.

In dense clusters, corals create marine animal forests, unique ecosystems of significant ecological importance that cover only 0.1% of the world's ocean floors.

"The structural complexity generated by [marine animal forests] on the seabed is used by numerous species to settle and live, hide, feed or reproduce, so they are also true hotspots of biodiversity," said Ana De la Torriente, a researcher at the Spanish Institute of Oceanography, per Rewilding Chile.

The presence of red hydrocorals is also a sign of a healthy ecosystem. "They are bioindicators. Because they're species that can't move, they're super sensitive to any changes in the environmental conditions," marine biologist and director of the Austral University of Chile's coastal laboratory Ignacio Garrido said, per Mongabay.

The shallow location of this forest makes it easier to study and monitor compared to its deep-sea counterparts. This accessibility may help uncover strategies for conserving similar ecosystems, which are increasingly under threat from warming temperatures, invasive species, pollution, and other stressors.

Additionally, the proximity to the surface provides an opportunity for greater public awareness and engagement with ocean conservation efforts.

The discovery of this unique hydrocoral forest is not just a win for scientists — it's also a step forward for communities that depend on healthy marine ecosystems.

Protecting habitats like these can bolster fisheries, enhance coastal resilience, and support the broader health of our oceans. Similar conservation success stories, such as the revival of coral reefs in Northern Ireland, Spain, and Mexico, highlight the potential for reversing environmental damage and safeguarding biodiversity.

Innovative technologies, such as robotics and automation, are helping restore coral reefs worldwide. These advancements, alongside discoveries like those in Chile's Kawésqar National Reserve, are crucial for preserving vital marine ecosystems.

As Ingrid Espinoza, Conservation Director of Rewilding Chile, told the Rewilding Institute, "The results of this study clearly demonstrate the presence of unique and singular ecosystems in the area. We need to implement management plans and strict protections to ensure their long-term survival."

