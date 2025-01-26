Researchers make unexpected discovery after studying world's largest no-fishing zone: 'Just outside the boundaries'

This research is significant because it highlights the recreational and economic benefits of marine conservation.

Large-scale marine protected areas are successfully protecting migratory fish species and increasing catch rates.

As Phys.org reported, researchers discovered that by protecting expansive ocean areas, we help fish species thrive.

Research scientists analyzed public data to assess the impacts of protected ocean areas and published their findings in the journal Science. They examined nine large-scale marine protected areas in the Indian and Pacific oceans.

The results revealed that the catch-per-unit effort of tuna purse seine fisheries has increased by 12% to 18% near protected areas. However, the increase declines farther from the boundaries.

Even for migratory species such as tuna, protected areas offer spillover benefits that translate to economic gains for fisheries.

A couple of decades ago, there was only one large-scale marine protected area in the world, Ecuador's Galápagos Marine Reserve. Now, there are over 20. Many of these waters are in places with tuna fisheries, an industry valued at over $40 billion.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"We found that the spillover benefits, measured as the change in catch rates, are strongest just outside the boundaries of these MPAs and get stronger over time," said Juan Carlos Villaseñor-Derbez, a professor and the report's co-author. "The effects were strongest for the MPAs that were heavily fished prior to protection and are now well-enforced."

This research is significant because it highlights the recreational and economic benefits of marine conservation. Tuna fisheries benefit from environmental protection laws, which can help fish populations thrive and potentially increase profits by allowing more fish to be caught.

Such studies can help convince special interest groups that animal conservation matters and is worthy of time and investment. The research complements the United Nations' Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction Agreement, an international treaty to conserve the high seas, and international goals to protect 30% of the world's oceans by 2030.

Although fish catch rates benefit fisheries, individuals may wish to preserve fish populations even more by focusing their diets on plant-based options instead of seafood. You can also support marine habitats by learning and sharing about conservation projects saving fish from extinction and innovations helping revive dwindling populations.

Sacha Vignieri wrote in the study's editor's summary, "Such results clearly underline that MPAs are essential for protecting both species and fisheries."

On a Phys.org Facebook post sharing the news, an aquarium educator commented on sport fishermen who often challenge marine protected areas: "I am hoping they now are feeling better about the outcome."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.