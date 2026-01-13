  • Outdoors Outdoors

Volunteers band together to fight creeping threat at beloved park: 'Y'all are heroes'

"Thank you so much."

by Samantha Hindman
One Redditor shared photos and reflections from their first-ever ivy-pulling event in Forest Park.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A Redditor shared photos and reflections from their first-ever ivy-pulling event in Forest Park, where volunteers spent the day removing invasive plants like English ivy and Himalayan blackberry.

The post, shared in r/Portland, quickly drew attention from people praising the effort and expressing interest in joining similar events themselves. 

One Redditor shared photos and reflections from their first-ever ivy-pulling event in Forest Park.
Photo Credit: Reddit

After attending the event, the original poster described the experience as highly rewarding. There were "about 20 volunteers and several staff all pulling English Ivy and Himalayan Blackberry," they wrote.

They added that events like this are happening regularly in the Portland area, and that they plan to attend more in the future, sharing a hopeful vision of local parks one day being free of invasive ivy altogether.

While English ivy may look charming climbing up trees or fences, it's actually a major ecological problem. According to the University of Georgia, English ivy now stretches across much of the U.S., from the East Coast to the Pacific Northwest and even into parts of Mexico. 

Once established, ivy spreads aggressively, smothering native plants, weakening trees, and reducing biodiversity that birds, insects, and pollinators depend on.

It's also a headache for homeowners. Ivy can damage siding, choke out landscaping, and require costly, time-consuming removal. That's why many experts recommend replacing invasive species with low-maintenance native plants, clover lawns, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping. 

Interestingly, despite its known destructive tendencies, it is not uncommon to see English ivy sold in stores

For those dealing with ivy already climbing trees, a safe removal method involves cutting a small section of each vine near the ground with pruning shears, rather than ripping it off the trunk, which can deprive the tree of nutrients.

Commenters were quick to celebrate the volunteers' work. 

Would you take a gardening class if it were free?

Heck yes! 💯

If it fits into my schedule 🗓️

Maybe 🤔

Probably not 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

One wrote, "As [someone] who loves nature but has gotten poison oak many many times, thank you so much. y'all are heroes."

Another chimed in with enthusiasm (and creativity), saying, "I want to pull ivy! They're also good for basket weaving and you can make soap from their leaves."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x