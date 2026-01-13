Volunteers band together to fight creeping threat at beloved park: 'Y'all are heroes'

"Thank you so much."

A Redditor shared photos and reflections from their first-ever ivy-pulling event in Forest Park, where volunteers spent the day removing invasive plants like English ivy and Himalayan blackberry.

The post, shared in r/Portland, quickly drew attention from people praising the effort and expressing interest in joining similar events themselves.

After attending the event, the original poster described the experience as highly rewarding. There were "about 20 volunteers and several staff all pulling English Ivy and Himalayan Blackberry," they wrote.

They added that events like this are happening regularly in the Portland area, and that they plan to attend more in the future, sharing a hopeful vision of local parks one day being free of invasive ivy altogether.

While English ivy may look charming climbing up trees or fences, it's actually a major ecological problem. According to the University of Georgia, English ivy now stretches across much of the U.S., from the East Coast to the Pacific Northwest and even into parts of Mexico.

Once established, ivy spreads aggressively, smothering native plants, weakening trees, and reducing biodiversity that birds, insects, and pollinators depend on.

It's also a headache for homeowners. Ivy can damage siding, choke out landscaping, and require costly, time-consuming removal. That's why many experts recommend replacing invasive species with low-maintenance native plants, clover lawns, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping.

Interestingly, despite its known destructive tendencies, it is not uncommon to see English ivy sold in stores.

For those dealing with ivy already climbing trees, a safe removal method involves cutting a small section of each vine near the ground with pruning shears, rather than ripping it off the trunk, which can deprive the tree of nutrients.

Commenters were quick to celebrate the volunteers' work.

One wrote, "As [someone] who loves nature but has gotten poison oak many many times, thank you so much. y'all are heroes."

Another chimed in with enthusiasm (and creativity), saying, "I want to pull ivy! They're also good for basket weaving and you can make soap from their leaves."

