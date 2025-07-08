Resident shares horrendous photos after uncovering growing problem across city's green spaces: 'Is this the new normal?'

"No one seems to care or want to do anything about it."

Imagine you are taking a peaceful walk in your local park, only to be confronted by tons of bottles, cans, and other plastic waste. One person in Scotland shared a series of photos lambasting their city for its litter problem.

Reddit is an excellent place to complain or brag, and one Glasgow local posted a carousel of pictures for the former. The photos depict green spaces, roadsides, and bushes full of trash. In the photos, viewers can see glass bottles, aluminum cans, and other general detritus.

The OP wrote, "The litter is all over the city."

Litter is an all too common issue all over the world. From beaches to sacred sites, trash is left everywhere. According to Keep America Beautiful, "90% of people surveyed believe litter is a problem in their state." However, with the amount of waste left in public spaces, you would never believe so many people care about this issue.

Detritus like this is so common that it is even found in fragile cave ecosystems, with one person leaving behind a chip bag. Trash can be harmful to ecosystems in many ways. Sea turtles can mistake plastic bags for food, and plastic litter is a big contributor to our microplastics crisis.

Redditors were unsurprisingly annoyed by this issue and had plenty to say.

"It's horrendous, and no one seems to care or want to do anything about it. Is this the new normal? I've been out litter picking locally, but the problem is totally overwhelming," one person wrote.

Someone else suggested getting the local government involved: "just a gentle nudge to make sure you mind to report it directly to the council."

The OP pushed back on this suggestion, saying, "The problem is the litter is EVERYWHERE; it is easier to report clean areas because there are only a few of them."

