Homeowner shares incredible photo of wild visitor seeking shelter in backyard: 'She seemed to like it'

An adorable shot on Reddit is pulling at the heartstrings of animal lovers. Posted on the subreddit r/Foxes, a user shared a photo of a precious fox seeking reprieve from a storm.

"Rainy day and Mrs Fox was seeking shelter," the user said. "She got in the cat chalet - bit of a squeeze but she seemed to like it!" they continued, proven by the sweet fox's peaceful facial expression out the window of the cat house.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Comments from fox lovers flooded the post, proving just how much the appearance of these little critters is welcomed by the public.

The user mentioned this was not a one-time occurrence. "She's been visiting me for 3 1/2 years now - we're old friends!" they said in a comment.

Your yard can become an oasis for all types of creatures with the installation of a native plant garden. Though the major benefits of swapping out hard-to-maintain plants with native ones involve saving time and money on your yard, the proliferation of critters is a great bonus.

Some sightings by "wild" gardeners include a happy blackbird, seen splashing around in someone's barrel pond. Others have noticed monarch caterpillars rummaging around their plants, and an American Goldfinch perched in a native garden.

Not only do native lawns invite unexpected wild guests, but they also help contribute to the surrounding ecosystem. With native plants contributing to pollinators, and pollinators helping with native plants, your yard can become one with the entire nearby environment.

Installing a native lawn involves seeking out grass or plants that are native to your area. With options like clover or buffalo grass, your yard can be "rewilded" in no time. To make things even better, these divergences from monoculture lawns are typically quite gorgeous. Another easy, natural yard addition is xeriscaping, a natural landscaping method that conserves water.

Moments like the fox sighting are more than just precious moments worthy of photos — they are instances proving your home and yard are cultivating a safe place for critters.

Reactions to the fox sighting on Reddit included one commenter who said: "She looks so cozy in there, like she owns the place."

Another person added, "She would be welcome in my garden anytime."

