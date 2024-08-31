E-bike owner seeks answers after finding bike vandalized while parked outside: 'That's just messed up'

"Can anyone make any sense of this?"

Summertime brings out an influx of outdoor enthusiasts, including bike riders. With the surge in electrification for transportation, many are opting for a more efficient, cleaner way to get around.

It can be frustrating when others may not see the benefits this brings for communities. On Reddit, one e-bike owner expressed concern about getting answers after finding their bike vandalized while parked outside.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Can anyone make any sense of this? This morning I woke up to my bike with both brake lines snipped and also my shifter cable snipped. The rest luckily just disconnected," the original poster captioned in the post.

Posted to the subreddit r/ebikes, three photos highlighted the damage done to the OP's electric bike as a result of the vandalism. Surprised, the OP went on to share that they keep extra care of the e-bike by keeping it covered, chained, and with an alarm on it at night in their assigned parking spot within the apartment complex.

Electric bikes (e-bikes) are making waves in the world of responsible transportation. One exciting development in the e-bike space is Rad Power Bikes' initiative to integrate recycled materials into their products, particularly their batteries, which greatly reduces air pollution.

Moreover, e-bikes are becoming more innovative and versatile. For example, the Tatamel e-bike from Japanese manufacturer Icoma can fold up to the size of a suitcase, making it incredibly convenient for short-range commuters and apartment dwellers.

Unfortunately, vandalism against EVs of all types has taken place across many cities in the United States. For example, in Minneapolis-St. Paul, vandals have been cutting cables on EV chargers, causing significant damage and making it hard for people to charge their cars. This kind of vandalism not only disrupts the lives of EV owners but also adds to the costs for cities that need to replace the damaged equipment. In Minneapolis alone, the city has spent around $46,000 to replace cut cords, a significant financial stress.

Opponents of the switch to EVs, including e-bikes, argue that EV production does more harm than good when it comes to battery manufacturing and the charging process, including the environmental impact that results from element mining. Despite these concerns, EVs still provide long-term benefits such as fuel efficiency and low maintenance costs.

"Sorry to hear about this, that's just messed up," commented one Redditor on the post.

"Sorry people can be rude," wrote another.

