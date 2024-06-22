Coldplay shares incredible way fans helped power their concerts: 'Leading by example … to move the entire music industry toward true and humane sustainability'

From solar panels to kinetic dance floors, the band has cut the carbon impact of their latest tour by a whopping 59% compared to their 2016–17 tour.

The internationally acclaimed band Coldplay is on a mission to rock the planet — without rocking the climate.

The British group, fronted by Chris Martin, has been working hard to slash its environmental impact while touring the world and bringing joy to millions of fans, according to the Guardian.

It all started in 2019 when Martin vowed to put the band's tours on hold unless they could be done sustainably. Fast forward to today, and Coldplay has not only made good on that promise — it has exceeded its own ambitious goals.

By getting creative with everything from solar panels to kinetic dance floors that convert fans' boogieing into clean energy, the band has cut the carbon impact of its latest tour by a whopping 59% compared to its 2016-17 tour.

John E. Fernandez, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, praised the band for "leading by example … to move the entire music industry toward true and humane sustainability."

And get this: The band's greener tour is a win-win for everyone involved. Fans can feel good knowing their ticket purchase helped plant one of seven million trees around the globe. Concert-goers are also greening up the show in real time by hopping on electricity-generating power bikes and rocking reusable LED wristbands and water bottles.

This is music to Mother Earth's ears. Not only is Coldplay providing a stellar example of how to successfully marry entertainment and environmentalism, it's also empowering millions of fans to be part of the solution.

As Martin and his bandmates wrote in a recent statement, "As a band, and as an industry, we're a long way from where we need to be on this. But we're grateful for everyone's help so far."

With more tour dates ahead, Coldplay isn't planning to slow down its green beat anytime soon. Here's to many more shows powered by singing, dancing, and saving the planet. Now that's a No. 1 hit.

