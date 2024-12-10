Host seeks advice after guests destroy campsite and dodge $1,500 bill: 'Probably time to lawyer up'

This damage will likely affect the property's value.

Camping can be a positive experience for the entire family, but one campsite owner is dealing with the consequences of out-of-state guests letting their sons have irresponsible fun. They're now seeking advice from the Reddit community on how to handle the situation.

Redditors were quick to advise the owner and were appalled to hear what the children had done.

A Tennessee campsite owner shared their story in the r/treelaw subreddit about how out-of-state guests let their sons "cut up over 15 trees," many of which were old growth. The children even completely cut down some smaller trees.

The original poster added, "They chipped away huge gashes of bark and inner flesh on all of them."

The campsite owner said they suspect the parents let their boys do this to the trees, as they did not deny the allegations in messages.

The Redditor was quoted $1,500 for removal and cleanup. Unfortunately, the guests ghosted the owner when they tried to get them to pay for it.

Small-claims court isn't an option because the guests live out of state, so the owner sought advice from the Reddit community, asking, "Am I stuck with this?"

Not only is the campsite owner stuck with the cleanup costs, but this damage will likely affect the property's value.

One user even noted this in the comments: "The site's value is down for the rest of your natural life."

Many people like to go camping to help with their mental health. This careless act diminishes that experience for the future guests who will stay on the property.

Trees also play a vital role in the environment. According to the World Wildlife Fund, trees absorb the polluting gases that can insulate the planet when added to the atmosphere. When trees are cut down, they release those gases back into the atmosphere as they break down or burn.

Additionally, trees are integral to the ecosystem because they help prevent floods, improve water and soil quality, and regulate rainfall patterns.

It's disheartening that a reckless act can happen to such a vital resource for us and the planet. Vacationing responsibly is not just about respecting the trees but also respecting the owner's property that you are renting.

While the situation is dire, the tree law community showed strong support for the campsite owner in the comments.

One user said, "Probably time to lawyer up."

Another commented, "I would think the damage is way more than 1500 given that the camping ambiance for your future reservations has been negatively impacted."

