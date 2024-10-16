Homeowner outraged after HOA's plan threatens decades-old trees: 'Taking away those trees will impact property value'

"You definitely would want to check with your local ordinances."

A condo homeowners association threatened to destroy 42-year-old trees because they were dropping flowers on cars.

In a Reddit post, one homeowner expressed frustration about the issue and explained that the HOA's vice president believed the flowers were damaging the paint on residents' cars.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post features a screenshot of a conversation about trimming the trees "because the alternative is we're gonna be paying for a bunch of paint jobs on cars" up to $6,000 each, but it appears the HOA has a history of heavy-handed solutions regarding natural foliage.

The concerned condo resident wrote in the conversation: "So basically you are going to kill these trees? Trees that have been here over 40 years. We can't keep taking every tree and plant out. If an owner doesn't want to have the flowers harm their car couldn't they park in another space?"

This HOA issue is an excellent reminder of the importance of trees in our neighborhoods.

Trees contribute to a cooler, healthier planet by providing shade and absorbing harmful pollution from the air. While transitioning away from dirty energy sources is the most important part of bringing the planet back into balance, more trees mean more opportunities to slow down Earth's overheating and make life more comfortable for us now and in the future.

By removing trees for nonessential reasons, we eliminate nature's air filters. Research shows that trees and bushes near busy areas, such as roadways, can reduce the severity of air pollution, which is linked to health risks such as asthma and cardiovascular disease.

If you experience an issue like this with your HOA, research the relevant rules and bylaws governing your property. You may overcome HOA resistance by presenting a calm, well-informed case to support existing trees and prevent them from being unnecessarily destroyed.

A Redditor suggested on the post that some members could be overreacting, writing, "Car paint isn't damaged by that.... Unless you park it under the tree for years, like continuously parked in one spot."

"Taking away those trees will impact property value," another user pointed out.

"You definitely would want to check with your local ordinances — city or county — it's quite possible that they would need local approval to remove well established trees!" someone else suggested.

