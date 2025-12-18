Vehicle owner returns to discover wild animal's stunning break-in attempt: 'I didn't know they were so smart'

"He tried all four handles just to be sure."

When spending time outdoors in bear hotspots, safety is paramount. This includes taking precautions to store food properly and keep campsites clean.

However, as shared in a recent Reddit post, bears are clever animals that sometimes catch even the most avid outdoor enthusiasts off guard.

What's happening?

In a post to the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit, one user shared a photo of what remained of their door handles after a bear tried to break into their locked car.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The original poster explained that they had left a sealed bag of dried fruit and a box of cereal inside the locked car.

"I'm not mad at the bear, bro was just looking for a snack, and it could've been way worse," the OP wrote. "Bear was actually very mindful and gentle as far as bears go."

However, since the bear encounter, the OP can only open the doors from the front passenger side and the trunk.





"I didn't know they were so smart," the OP added in a comment. "He tried all four handles just to be sure the others weren't just a fluke or something."

Why is bear safety important?

Social media posts like this are helpful because they remind us of the power of wild animals and the need to be vigilant when spending time in nature.

Wildlife encounters can be incredibly dangerous, putting both animals and people at risk. It's crucial to keep food out of reach of bears and always to keep a safe distance from them. Getting too close to bears can be fatal and result in preventable tragedies.

It's also essential to understand how human population growth can lead to increased bear encounters, driven by habitat destruction and resource shortages.

How can I stay safe around bears?

As you discuss climate and environmental issues with family and friends, remind them how to coexist safely with wildlife in our world today. Research areas you visit to be aware of any wildlife sightings, and talk to park rangers for tips and advice if you're unsure of the risks.

If you encounter a bear in a park, campground, or even your own backyard, make yourself appear as large as possible and speak aloud in a calm, firm voice. Carry bear spray with you, and learn how to use it properly in an emergency.

You can also take local action in your community to help preserve wildlife habitats and support park efforts to manage animal populations. Together, we can work to coexist with bears and other native species to ensure safety and biodiversity in the places we live, work, and travel.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.