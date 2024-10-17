Tourists stunned after simple mistake turns into dangerous situation with wild black bear: 'Always lock your doors'

"That's gonna be fun to explain to the insurance company."

If you think you're having a bad day, imagine getting in your car to find a black bear waiting for you. That's exactly what could have happened if someone hadn't caught it all on camera.

Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) reposted footage from a parking lot in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, where a black bear was roaming around.

The video is taken from inside of another car in the lot. The commentary suggests that the bear had been going car to car, trying to get inside. The bear finally found an unlocked car, opened the door, and let itself in.

The car door shut behind the bear, trapping the wild animal inside. This led to a conversation on whether to call someone for help or open the car door themselves. The outcome is uncertain as that's where the video cut off.

It's easy to react with laughter like some of the people in the car could be heard doing, but this is actually a very serious and problematic situation. If they hadn't parked there and witnessed the bear's activities, things could have ended up very differently for the owner of the unlocked vehicle.

Being aware of where you are is so important, especially in areas where wildlife is active. Bears searching for food in cars isn't uncommon, particularly in Gatlinburg — the gateway to Great Smoky Mountain National Park and home to an estimated 1,900 black bears. It's one of the largest protected areas in the eastern U.S. where bears can live in their natural habitat.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Black bears have an incredible sense of smell seven times greater than a bloodhound's. Some estimates claim they can sniff out food up to 20 miles away.

The Gatlinburg Tourist website suggests locking all doors and windows to avoid a potentially dangerous situation in your car. Remove anything with an odor, including all food, drinks, trash, pet food, and anything else that smells — gum, air fresheners, suntan lotion, and scented toiletries. Spraying the inside with an unscented sanitizer can help remove any remaining smells.

If you see a bear, the National Park Service warns you to maintain a safe distance. Keep in mind that willfully approaching a bear within 150 feet or any distance that disturbs a bear is illegal inside the park. It's also a good rule to follow outside the park, as it keeps both tourists and wildlife safe.

These animals are wild and unpredictable. If they feel threatened, they will respond accordingly. Close bear encounters can put both lives in danger, as these animals are often euthanized for doing what comes naturally. Don't be the person that gets too close or tries to feed them.

The bear's attempted car heist was met with all kinds of reactions, ranging from sarcastic to PSA-centric.

"That's gonna be fun to explain to the insurance company," one Instagrammer commented.

"Another reason to always lock your doors," said another.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.