Experts stunned by what contestant pulled out of water during fishing competition — here's what happened

A fishing competition off the coast of Libya took an odd turn when an angler hooked a species a long way from its natural range.

What's happening?

The Libya Observer reported that a Red Sea pennant fish was spotted for the first time in Libyan coastal waters. As the name suggests, the fish is a native of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden but has since spread across the Indo-Pacific region. The unusual discovery has prompted concerns by the competition's organizers, the Benghazi Scout Commission, over the potential harm the pennant fish could inflict outside of its native range.

It's also another indication that the Mediterranean is heating up. The UN's Environment Programme notes the region is warming about 20% faster than the global average. Among the consequences is the migration of invasive species. The Mediterranean has been dealing with interlopers ever since the Suez Canal opened in 1869, a phenomenon known as the Lessepsian migration.

Why is a non-native fish in Libya a concern?

It's not yet clear if the Red Sea pennant will establish itself in Libyan waters or if it will do significant harm, as not every uninvited guest from the Suez has been a problem. However, once an invasive species does take hold, the consequences are alarming for native fauna and flora.

Because they have no natural system of control, nothing is stopping their populations from getting out of hand. Invasive species outcompete natives for resources and disrupt the food web. When an invasive predator shows up in a new area, its prey is utterly helpless against it. For example, the UK's water vole population dropped 94% because of North American minks imported for fur.

What's being done about invasive marine species in the Mediterranean?

Prevention is the preferred course of action for invasive species, but in this case, that horse has long since bolted. Aside from occasional mishaps by ships, the Suez Canal is going to stay open, and Libya is much too close to Egypt to realistically stem the tide of invasive marine species.

So it's a question of raising awareness about the risks of invasive species and working with local stakeholders to form effective measures to manage them. If that fails, if the species is safe to consume, they can always grab a fork.

