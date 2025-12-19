  • Outdoors Outdoors

Experts stunned by what contestant pulled out of water during fishing competition — here's what happened

It's an indication of a broader trend.

by Michael Muir
A Red Sea pennant fish was seen for the first time in Libya's coastal waters, raising concerns over invasive species.

Photo Credit: iStock

A fishing competition off the coast of Libya took an odd turn when an angler hooked a species a long way from its natural range. 

What's happening?

The Libya Observer reported that a Red Sea pennant fish was spotted for the first time in Libyan coastal waters. As the name suggests, the fish is a native of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden but has since spread across the Indo-Pacific region. The unusual discovery has prompted concerns by the competition's organizers, the Benghazi Scout Commission, over the potential harm the pennant fish could inflict outside of its native range.

It's also another indication that the Mediterranean is heating up. The UN's Environment Programme notes the region is warming about 20% faster than the global average. Among the consequences is the migration of invasive species. The Mediterranean has been dealing with interlopers ever since the Suez Canal opened in 1869, a phenomenon known as the Lessepsian migration

Why is a non-native fish in Libya a concern?

It's not yet clear if the Red Sea pennant will establish itself in Libyan waters or if it will do significant harm, as not every uninvited guest from the Suez has been a problem. However, once an invasive species does take hold, the consequences are alarming for native fauna and flora.

Because they have no natural system of control, nothing is stopping their populations from getting out of hand. Invasive species outcompete natives for resources and disrupt the food web. When an invasive predator shows up in a new area, its prey is utterly helpless against it. For example, the UK's water vole population dropped 94% because of North American minks imported for fur. 

What's being done about invasive marine species in the Mediterranean?

Prevention is the preferred course of action for invasive species, but in this case, that horse has long since bolted. Aside from occasional mishaps by ships, the Suez Canal is going to stay open, and Libya is much too close to Egypt to realistically stem the tide of invasive marine species.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives

Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar.

Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink.

Learn more

So it's a question of raising awareness about the risks of invasive species and working with local stakeholders to form effective measures to manage them. If that fails, if the species is safe to consume, they can always grab a fork.

Do you think humans are doing enough to protect endangered animals?

Definitely 👍

Not at all 👎

Only for certain species 🤔

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x