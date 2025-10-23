Onlooker captures disturbing video of unimaginable scene in city canal: 'Incredibly dangerous'

Sometimes, it's hard to envision exactly how much trash makes its way into rivers and oceans.

Then, along comes this Redditor with a video that leaves little to the imagination. They posted more than two minutes of video of canals and rivers filled with trash.

The trash just floats along with the water, slowly making its way to the oceans. People around it don't even seem to notice as the garbage steadily streams by.

People make all kinds of foolish choices around water. This includes risking their lives for a view and fishing in places that are unsafe. However, choosing to fill a river with trash may be even more foolish.

The United Nations tells us that pollution, including pollution such as this in rivers and streams around the world, contributes to damaged habitats, including places where humans live, too. It also boosts diseases and helps them spread, which can be incredibly harmful to communities next to these rivers of trash.

When environments are degraded in this manner, NASA says that heat events get worse, last longer, and happen more frequently.

None of this is good for any kind of life on the planet, which means it's time to gain a deeper understanding of such issues and have hard conversations about them with the people to whom we're closest.

Change often starts with us, in the things we stand for and what we allow into our daily lives. We can also vote for politicians who care and make contributions to nonprofit organizations and other causes that support trash cleanups and similar efforts.

Other Redditors were appalled at the river of trash in the video.

"This is insane and incredibly dangerous," one wrote.

Another said, "Humanity's future doesn't look good, does it?"

"I cannot imagine the smell and cockroaches from it," someone else lamented.

