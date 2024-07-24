Parkgoer captures video of 'foolish' tourist risking life for closer view of rushing water: 'Almost got a Worldstar clip'

Incidents like this not only put the individual at great risk but also threaten to disrupt the delicate ecosystems of our cherished natural spaces.

A harrowing video posted on TikTok by user BMS (@bmsinc) is getting attention for capturing a dangerous moment at a popular state park. Their quick thinking may have saved a woman's life.

In the video, a woman can be seen stepping away from a designated tourist overlook area at Watkins Glen State Park in New York. She proceeds to scale a jagged cliff face looming over a rushing river below.

@bmsinc This pretty foolish woman almost got herself killed at watkins glen state park. I probably saved her life. Almost got a worldstar clip. Youll get yourself arrested if you get caught off the trail. Ask me how i know. ♬ original sound - BMS

The filmer immediately intervenes, yelling out to the woman: "You shouldn't be in there! That's pretty bad! That's illegal."

Thanks to his insistent warnings, the woman turns around and carefully makes her way back to safety.

The video caption reads: "This pretty foolish woman almost got herself killed at Watkins Glen State Park. I probably saved her life. Almost got a Worldstar clip. You'll get yourself arrested if you get caught off the trail."

Incidents like this not only put the individual at great risk but also threaten to disrupt the delicate ecosystems of our cherished natural spaces. Park rules exist to protect both visitors and wildlife.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

As interactions between humans and wildlife become more frequent, it's an opportunity to deepen our understanding of the natural world and strengthen our commitment to protecting it. Careless behavior by "tourons" (which combines "tourist" and "moron") implies an exploitative relationship with nature that inhibits this vital connection.

And if animals are involved in events like this, the outcome gets even worse. Animals may even be euthanized if they injure a human, provoked or not. Following park guidelines keeps both humans and their furry friends safe.

TikTok users echoed these concerns in the comments.

"Soooo many people have died at watkins glen because they assume the worst won't happen to them," one viewer remarked.

Another commended the filmer's intervention: "Luckily you were there and spoke up. Few more steps and it could've been a rescue/recovery mission."

A third painted a grim picture of what could have happened: "She falls. Dies. Park closes to rescue her. Ruins the day for everyone."

By looking out for each other and respecting the rules in place when we travel, we can build a stronger, more positive connection with the incredible natural spaces we're lucky to enjoy. A little situational awareness goes a long way.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.