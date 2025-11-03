Authorities make disturbing discovery in raid at children's playground: 'Serious threat'

Authorities in Bangladesh found 50 illegally smuggled turtles at an indoor play center where staff had decorated the animals' shells with cartoon characters before offering them to kids, The Business Standard reported.

What happened?

The Forest Department's Wildlife Crime Control Unit raided the Disney Plus Indoor Playground in Dhaka on October 9 and confiscated several red-eared slider turtles. The business had brought in the animals from China without the required permits and offered them to kids for 600 taka (about $5) each. Staff had applied colorful designs to the shells to appeal to young customers.

Wildlife Inspector Abdullah As Sadique called attention to the dangers these animals pose. "The red-eared slider is an invasive species that competes with native turtles for food and habitat, posing a serious threat to local biodiversity," he said.

Red-eared sliders come from North America and face bans in multiple countries. When people release them into rivers and ponds, these turtles reproduce at high rates, displacing native species that belong in those habitats.

Why is animal trafficking concerning?

Smuggling invasive animals poses a threat to Bangladesh's aquatic habitats. These foreign turtles consume the same food as native species and dominate their habitats, potentially wiping out turtle populations that have lived in those rivers and ponds for generations.

This problem affects more than turtles alone. When invasive animals dominate a habitat, they disrupt the relationships that other plants and animals need. For people in Bangladesh, this means losing natural pest control and seeing waterway health decline. Well-functioning habitats provide cleaner water and support fishing communities that depend on species already present.

What's being done about animal trafficking?

The Wildlife Crime Control Unit plans to prosecute the playground for breaking wildlife protection and smuggling regulations. Officials have asked pet shops and residents to stop buying or keeping invasive animals and to contact the Bangladesh Forest Department right away if they spot illegal wildlife sales.

To help protect species in your area, skip exotic pets that might be invasive and encourage friends and family members to do the same. Research any animal before you bring it home to verify it's legal and won't harm your region. Contact your area wildlife officials if you see unusual animals offered at pet stores or markets.

