Experts issue warning about concerning spread of harmful creatures: 'They grow rapidly'

When exotic pets are released into the wild by owners who no longer want them, the consequences can be dire.

Red-eared slider turtles are among the most widespread freshwater turtles in the world, in large part due to the exotic animal trade.

What's happening?

According to The Hindu, "native to the United States, red-eared slider … now has an established distribution across all continents except Antarctica, posing a threat to native biodiversity."

A main contributor to the pervasive number of these turtles in so many regions is those who buy them when they are very small, not realizing how big they can get.

Biologist P. Prasanth told The Hindu that "many people buy them as ornamental pets, but they grow rapidly and become difficult to maintain."

Once owners decide they don't want to care for them as pets anymore, many choose to turn them loose outdoors instead of surrendering them to the proper authorities.

This, in turn, causes red-slider turtle populations to boom with no natural predators. They outcompete native turtle species for resources such as nesting sites and food, thus negatively impacting the ecosystem they were thrust into.

Why is this important?

When non-native species are introduced to habitats they aren't suited for, the ripple effect of their presence can carry heavy consequences.

Invasive species in any location are already cause for concern, but the red-eared slider turtle in particular has adaptations for both aquatic and land environments, making it even more of an issue.

Populations of invasive species often reproduce and spread out quickly, making them hard to combat.

This can be seen in other areas battling the same problems, such as many lakes with invasive carp or widespread plant life with invasive berry bushes.

Without native species in their natural balance, the ecosystems they support can struggle to stay functional.

What's being done about this?

Prasanth emphasized that awareness is crucial to monitoring where red-eared sliders are bought and sold.

He told The Hindu about how "students, pet owners, traders, local residents, and fishermen [need to know] about the ecological risks of releasing such pets. … Early reporting of sightings … can help remove the turtles before they spread."

The more people know about how detrimental invasive turtles are to their local environments, the better equipped officials will be to contain the distribution once notified.

