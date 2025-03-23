Airport authorities make shocking discovery while inspecting traveler at security checkpoint: 'This is the first time we have come across [this]'

"I commend our officer who conducted the pat-down in a very professional manner."

A man with contraband in his pants was likely not happy to see a Transportation Security Administration officer.

What's happening?

The East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, resident was flagged for a pat-down, and then the agent "asked if he was hiding something," as CBS News reported. He — sheepishly, one presumes — pulled out a five-inch red-eared slider.

The live turtle was wrapped in a blue towel. It all went down at Newark Liberty International Airport on March 7.

It was unknown if the man would be charged, but he missed his flight. Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police confiscated the reptile and were to contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as well as local animal control officials, according to a news release.

Why is this important?

The red-eared slider is an invasive species outside Mississippi River drainages. It grows to 11 inches and is a popular pet. But the creature harms ecosystems that are without natural predators of the species.

Red-eared sliders outcompete native turtles for valuable resources, including sunlight, and can carry upper respiratory diseases, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

"I commend our officer who conducted the pat-down in a very professional manner in an effort to resolve the alarm," said Thomas Carter, TSA federal security director for New Jersey. "We have seen travelers try to conceal knives and other weapons on their person, in their shoes and in their luggage, however I believe this is the first time we have come across someone who was concealing a live animal down the front of his pants. As best as we could tell, the turtle was not harmed by the man's actions."

What's being done about red-eared sliders?

If you find a red-eared slider in the wild or no longer want one as a pet, ODFW recommends bringing it to one of its offices. Guidance varies, however, so make sure to check with officials in your area.

To protect turtles native to New Jersey and other places, take actions that boost their habitats. You can even do this at home, planting native species in your yard or garden and removing invasive turf grass in favor of a natural alternative such as clover or buffalo grass.

As a bonus, you'll save hundreds of dollars a year on irrigation, fertilizer, and pesticides as well as time on maintenance because native species have evolved to survive in their environmental conditions.

