  • Outdoors Outdoors

Researchers elated after capturing first-ever videos of critically endangered species: 'We snatched it out of extinction'

"It is indeed miraculous that this species has survived up until now."

by Sara Traynor
"It is indeed miraculous that this species has survived up until now."

Photo Credit: iStock

Red colobus monkeys are back in action.

Foreign oil pollution nearly made these primates, indigenous to the marshy Niger Delta region, go extinct. Oil spills were frequent, pushing former fishing communities to turn to logging for income, cutting down the monkeys' habitats.

According to Mongabay, there were only 200 left in 2021. However, Mongabay's newly released footage proves that their numbers are on the rise.

The SW/Niger Delta Forest Project, a Nigeria-based environmental organization, set up a conservation area to help the monkeys thrive. At the time of writing, its efforts had pushed the red colobus monkey population up to approximately 400.

Rachel Ashegbofe Ikemeh, SWNDF's founder, told Mongabay, "We snatched it out of extinction in the nick of time."

Camera traps are key to this success story. Installed throughout the designated conservation area, they help researchers and activists study the monkeys' behavior.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Without them, SWNDF would have no way of measuring the monkeys' health or population, information that is crucial to maintaining biodiversity. 

Red colobus monkeys aren't the only primates that benefit from conservation. Humans do too. According to National Geographic, conservation can be defined as seeking "sustainable use of nature by humans, for activities such as hunting, logging or mining." 

When biodiversity is maintained, these resources remain abundant. However, pollution disrupts biodiversity and warms the planet, putting these resources at risk. 

Thankfully, organizations are working hard to conserve endangered flora and fauna. 

Do you think America is in a housing crisis?

Definitely 🙁

Not sure 🤷

No way 🏘️

Only in some cities 🏙️

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

For example, Penn State researchers in the U.S. found a potentially species-saving genetic variation in ash trees. In India, decades of conservation efforts helped pygmy hogs make a historic comeback

Russell Mittermeier, chair of the Primate Specialist Group, praised SWDNF's efforts, saying, "It is indeed miraculous that this species has survived up until now." Hopefully, the miracle continues.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x