Experts stunned after capturing images of rare 'butcher bird' species: 'Every sighting is significant'

The red-backed shrike was once a summer regular in the U.K. Unfortunately, the bird became all but extinct by 1989, making sightings of this species incredibly rare.

According to the Northern Echo, though, birdwatcher and Northern Echo Camera Club member Simon Stobart spotted one of these rare birds in September and captured an image of it.

This species is also referred to as the "butcher bird" due to its tendency to impale its prey on barbed wire and thorns. The red-backed shrike is currently on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List as "Least Concern." A note on its entry says that the population is decreasing.

In the U.K., specifically, the population decline has been dramatic. The species now receives the highest amount of legal protection available in the country. The red-backed shrike is now considered a Schedule 1 protected species under the Wildlife and Countryside Act.

The use of cameras, like the one Stobart used, is a fantastic way to document sightings of rare wildlife species. With the addition of trail cameras in the wild, documenting these sightings becomes far simpler and aids conservation efforts.

Wildlife cameras, whether photographic or video, enable wildlife experts to monitor wildlife by documenting them and cataloging evidence from rehabilitation efforts. These cameras also allow authorities to determine the health and population numbers of endangered species.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Trail and wildlife cameras are invaluable in the smart management of nature and wildlife. Ensuring wildlife populations are safe can also protect humans, our food supplies, and the balance of ecosystems.

Capturing rare wildlife species on camera can even encourage communities to take better care of their environment. When that happens, there's a chance that rarer wildlife will return to their native habitats.

In fact, conservation groups in the U.K. are asking the public to take steps to restore and protect the red-backed shrike's natural habitats. The actions they're emphasizing include reducing the use of pesticides and planting insect-friendly gardens.

Any small effort is worth the potential for another sighting.

As a Royal Society for the Protection of Birds spokesperson explained to the Northern Echo, "Every sighting is significant and underlines the importance of protecting habitats that could one day support their return."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.