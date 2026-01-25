Community celebrates ambitious project at crucial waterway: 'It's been a very long process'

Warming global temperatures are a threat to species everywhere. In fact, the United Nations has reported that up to 1 million species are threatened with extinction, many within decades. That's why it is such heartening news when people band together to fight back.

The CBC reported that a local group of volunteers worked to reconnect a small side channel of the Nechako River at Cottonwood Island Park in Prince George, British Columbia.

The side channel is used by many fish as a place of refuge and to spawn. However, it would regularly dry up, leaving fish stuck and susceptible to predators.

The project was spearheaded by Jesi Lauzon, the operations co-ordinator for Spruce City Wildlife Association. She was a fisheries biology major at the University of Northern B.C., and after observing and collecting research for her classes, she got the Spruce City Wildlife Association on board to help make her vision a reality.

The hope is that fish species in the area, including salmon, will increase in quantity now that the conservation effort is complete.

Projects like this are tremendously important because they can restore delicate ecosystems that are consistently under threat. And this is only one of many successful pursuits restoring hope around the world.

For instance, conservators in Oregon were able to restore bull trout in Oregon's Klamath Basin after an incredible 30-year effort. And a group called the South East Rivers Trust turned a lot of heads with their stunning transformation of a neglected river in South London.

There are many ways for people to get involved in conservation efforts. Taking local action in your own communities is imperative, and educating yourself about climate issues is an important way to make sure you stay aware and involved.

In the case of reconnecting the Nechako River, the leaders behind the project were excited by the teamwork.

"It's been a very long process, but it's been amazing to take something from school and have so many people help me make it actually happen," Lauzon explained to the CBC. "I can't be thankful enough because I couldn't have done it by myself."

