Decades-long creek restoration project sees success as threatened fish species rebounds: 'I was just ecstatic'

Bull trout had thrived for generations in Oregon's Klamath Basin but came under threat from non-native fish species. Now, thanks to a 30-year conservation and restoration effort by dedicated experts, these creatures are thriving. They are the last remaining native fish in the state's Crater Lake National Park.

As reported by Oregon Public Broadcasting, Dave Hering — a National Park Service fish biologist — said he never saw bull trout in his first 15 years of working at the site because their numbers were so low. Competition from the closely related brook trout was a primary cause. Brook trout have several traits — including earlier maturity that allows them to produce more eggs over time — that help them outcompete the bull trout.

This decades-long protection strategy included building specialized dams that prevented non-native fish species from getting further upstream. It also reconnected a creek with a river to give bull trout more access to the Klamath Basin.

A more recent effort involves trapping the bull trout as they head upstream, then taking them to a mobile lab, where researchers weigh, measure, and photograph them. Additionally, the creatures have small radio-frequency tags implanted near their dorsal fins. Upon their release, the tags interact with sensors placed throughout their habitat, helping researchers learn more about them.









Per OPB, Hering recalled an instance from 2021, when the migration trapping began, saying: "I was just ecstatic. I thought, 'Wow this is amazing! We've got 16 bull trout!' The next year we caught 35 fish in the trap. And that was even better. It was like, 'This is really cool, things are working.' And then last year, 2023, we ended up catching 185 bull trout in the season." Things are off to a great start this year, too, with 203 fish caught as of August.

This research team's example is also part of a push for better advocacy and funding to protect wild fish and their habitats. A dam removal project in Colorado led to rainbow trout and brown trout easily being able to swim to their spawning grounds, and crucial restoration work has occurred in Minnesota. There is a $90 million restoration project underway to help a minnow native to the United States, too.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Restoring native species will positively affect ecosystems, benefiting the planet and its inhabitants. Though it often takes years to see sustained results, hardworking professionals such as those covered here are essential for creating the conditions to help wildlife regain stability.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.