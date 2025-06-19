Toddler in recovery after shocking run-in with rattlesnake in front yard: 'Her foot was already black'

"I think that we just continue to be so grateful and feeling so much love and so many prayers."

A toddler in Arizona suffered severe injuries after a rattlesnake bit her twice in the leg.

According to a report by KSAZ, 15-month-old Cara Reed was playing outside when the snake attacked her.

What's happening?

Cara was playing in her front yard in Florence when her mom, Jacquelyn, quickly went to take out the trash. In just those few moments, Cara was bitten by a rattlesnake, the largest venomous snake in the U.S.

Jacquelyn spotted the four puncture wounds on her daughter's foot and noticed the snake nearby. She immediately rushed Cara to the closest hospital, but because of the severity of the wounds, Cara was airlifted to Phoenix Children's Hospital.

"Her foot was already black," Jacquelyn told Fox 10.

Though Cara was intubated and treated with antivenom, her prognosis was uncertain, with doctors needing to determine the venom's impact.

Why is this incident concerning?

Tragic incidents like this are devastating for the family involved. Wildlife encounters that result in attacks at home can be partially attributed to habitat destruction. When natural landscapes are developed, the wildlife that once lived there is more likely to encroach on communities.

As a result, protecting natural landscapes and nature preserves can help reduce dangerous human-wildlife encounters while also protecting biodiversity.

What's being done about Cara's medical situation?

According to a June 9 post on Cara's GoFundMe page, she was preparing for her grafting surgery, which was scheduled for June 13. Because of the severity of Cara's wound, the plastic surgeon had to remove the entire top half of her foot.

But Cara was apparently in good spirits. "Cara has been happy, mobile, and feisty!" the update noted. "Her favorite thing to do right now is climb on whatever she can, specifically the rocking chair, and smile with such accomplishment."

Despite the circumstances, though, Cara and her family remain hopeful and are appreciative of all the support they've received.

"I think that we just continue to be so grateful and feeling so much love and so many prayers," Jacquelyn told Fox 10.

