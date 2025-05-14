Scientists make unexpected discovery after studying snake venom resistance: 'We were pretty surprised'

"Has led to the development of medications like anticoagulants and even Ozempic."

New research published in the journal Biology Letters indicates that a desert woodrat's resistance to rattlesnake venom may vary with temperature. As a warming climate, driven by human-caused pollution, affects weather patterns around the world, it could disrupt natural relationships in some very unexpected ways.

What's happening?

Desert woodrats are small rodents native to the arid Southwest of the United States. Over time, they've evolved powerful defenses — not just against rattlesnake venom but also against creosote, a toxic desert plant they frequently eat. But, according to a University of Utah news release, recent findings suggest that their venom resistance isn't fixed: It depends on environmental conditions.

Researchers from the University of Michigan, the University of Utah, and the University of Nevada, Reno, have shown that woodrats kept in warmer temperatures (85 degrees Fahrenheit) might have better resistance to rattlesnake venom than those in cooler conditions (70 degrees Fahrenheit). "We weren't really thinking about the effect of temperature on rattlesnake resistance, so we were pretty surprised," said Denise Dearing, a biology professor and senior author of the study.

The team also found that woodrats fed creosote had weaker venom resistance, possibly because their bodies were focused on digesting the toxic plant. That's particularly notable considering that an earlier study showed warmer temperatures could hurt the woodrat's ability to tolerate creosote, so they ate less of it.

"This phenomenon will result in animals changing their diets and reducing the amount of plant material they eat, relocating to cooler habitats or going extinct in local areas," Dearing said of those earlier results in a 2016 release.

Why do these findings matter?

This research sheds light on how rising temperatures could disrupt and alter animals' survival strategies, eating habits, and ecosystems. It also shows how they might face trade-offs when responding to simultaneous stressors.

While higher venom resistance could sound good for the woodrats, the snakes that rely on the rodents as a food source wouldn't agree. And even though a higher temperature seemed to result in higher venom resistance in the rodents, it also meant woodrats had a harder time eating their preferred food, which could affect their long-term survival.

Even small changes can have ripple effects across entire ecosystems. And these ecological imbalances eventually affect humans too.

One potential impact? If warmer temperatures hamper snakes' predation, it's possible that unchecked woodrat populations could lead to an increased spread of rodent-borne disease.

Matthew Holding, a biologist and lead author of the study, pointed to another area of interest. He told the University of Utah in their coverage of the findings, "The study of venoms and the animals that resist them has uncovered some very potent pharmacologically active molecules and has led to the development of medications like anticoagulants and even Ozempic." Research in this vein could end up affecting humans in more ways than one.

What can be done to address problematic climate shifts?

This study is another reminder of how environmental changes can disrupt natural systems, stress wildlife, and unravel the food chains that all living things depend on.

Additionally, improving our understanding of how animals adapt to environmental stressors with research like this could inform conservation efforts and guide how we protect vulnerable species as our planet changes.

To help mitigate pollution-caused climate shifts, individuals can support clean energy and cleaner choices at the local level. These might include weatherizing your home, using public transportation or electric vehicles when possible, and using less plastic — the production of which generates heat-trapping gases, while microplastics can contaminate air, soil, and water systems.

Of course, no one individual will be able to reverse this pollution on a global scale. Coordinating with family, friends, and community members, though, has the potential to multiply these efforts.

