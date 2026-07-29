Southern California hiker needed 34 antivenom doses after rattlesnake bite on trail

"Within the first two minutes, I put my hand in front of my face and I could not see it."

What began as a routine trail run in Claremont left a 22-year-old Southern California man in intensive care for three days after a rattlesnake bit him.

His case comes during a notably active stretch for rattlesnakes in Southern California, NewsNation reported.

What happened?

On July 18, Jake Entrup was running with his dog on the Wilderness Park trails near Higginbotham Park.

He was slightly ahead of his mother when he rounded a corner and was bitten by a rattlesnake.

"The next thing I know, I got bit," Entrup said. "I looked down and I saw the fang marks."

After his mother heard him scream, a nurse who was hiking nearby came to help, held his hand, and encouraged him to remain calm.

Why does it matter?

"Within the first two minutes, I put my hand in front of my face and I could not see it," Entrup told KTLA.

Doctors first treated him at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, where he received 20 doses of antivenom. He was then transferred to Los Angeles General Medical Center for 14 additional doses and was later released after three days in intensive care.

Nearly 250 rattlesnake bites and three deaths had been reported in Southern California by early July.

Experts said rain and lingering moisture following an early March heat wave likely made snakes more active, increasing the chances of people running into them.

As average temperatures rise and animal behaviors shift in response, incidents like these can become more common, endangering humans and wildlife alike.

A 3-year-old girl was bitten by a rattlesnake hiding underneath an Amazon package at her family's home earlier in July.

What can I do?

Snakes can be present on local trails, even during familiar workouts.

Staying alert around bends, rocky edges, brush, and shaded patches can reduce the chance of startling one at close range. Keeping dogs close can also lower the risk of an encounter.

If a rattlesnake is spotted, experts generally recommend backing away slowly and giving it plenty of space rather than trying to move it or get a closer look. Wearing sturdy shoes, avoiding off-trail shortcuts, and not reaching into areas you cannot see can also reduce risk.

If a bite happens, fast medical attention is key. Trying to suck out venom, cut the wound, or apply a tourniquet can make things worse.

Stay as calm and still as possible and get emergency help immediately, especially because severe swelling and vision changes can develop within minutes.

Entrup's encounter turned a brief trail encounter into an ICU stay and treatment with 34 doses of antivenom.

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