California 3-year-old reaches for Amazon package, then hidden rattlesnake bites her hand

"She is one tough little cookie and the bravest little girl we know."

What started as a normal moment outside became an emergency for a Southern California family when their 3-year-old daughter reached for a delivered Amazon package and was bitten by a rattlesnake concealed beneath it.

What happened?

In Santa Clarita, California, a 3-year-old girl named Addy was bitten on her left hand by a Southern Pacific rattlesnake when she ran outside to pick up a padded Amazon envelope left at her family's home, as People reported.

The family's GoFundMe says Addy's mother, Lynn, told her the package had arrived. When the toddler reached for the envelope, the snake, apparently sheltering beneath it, struck her hand.

The incident sent Addy to the hospital for emergency care, where she was treated with antivenom, the family said. People reported that officials have continued to warn about increased rattlesnake activity in Southern California this year.

In an update on the GoFundMe page, Addy's dad, Manny, happily reported that his daughter is home and recovering well. Most of the swelling and bruising is gone, and she is able to move her hand normally again. "She is one tough little cookie and the bravest little girl we know. We're incredibly grateful that she's expected to make a full recovery," he wrote.

Why does it matter?

Snakes often seek out cool, shaded places to hide, and porches, landscaping, and objects left outside can unintentionally create the perfect hiding places. As homes expand into wild areas and natural habitats are altered, animals and people are more likely to cross paths in defensive, high-stakes encounters.

Children may not know to check beneath packages, mats, toys, or planters before reaching down.

What can I do?

For people living in rattlesnake country, experts advise slowing down, scanning the area before picking things up outside, and being especially careful around shaded spots where snakes may be resting.

Packages, tarps, garden tools, and outdoor clutter can all provide temporary cover.

Keeping entryways and yards as clear as possible can help. Trimming overgrown vegetation, reducing debris, and checking around porches and steps before children play can lower the chances of a surprise encounter.

If a snake is spotted, the safest move is to keep your distance and contact local animal control or wildlife professionals rather than trying to move it yourself.

If a bite does happen, immediate medical attention is critical. Rattlesnake bites can become serious quickly, and prompt treatment — like the antivenom Addy received — can make a major difference.

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