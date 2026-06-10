2-year-old bitten twice by rattlesnake near Colorado Airbnb is finally home after harrowing hospital stay

"We are so thankful she is in a much better place and recovering."

A 2-year-old who spent days in intensive care after a rattlesnake bite is now back home, her family says.

CBS News reported that the toddler is starting physical and occupational therapy as she continues recovering from the medical crisis that began during a family trip.

What happened?

According to CBS, the Robertson family had driven from Kansas City to Bennett, Colorado, for a wedding.

On May 25, after the family had gotten settled into their Airbnb, Colleen Robertson took her toddler to look at horses near the property. During that outing, the news outlet reported, a rattlesnake bit the child twice on the thigh.

Her condition then declined rapidly. After the family called 911, CBS reported, the toddler was airlifted to Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora, where she received a blood transfusion and more than 30 vials of antivenom over the next two days.

CBS noted that Danae Massengil, a pediatric toxicologist at the children's hospital, said the child seemed to have experienced a less common "anaphylactoid-like reaction" to the venom, which made the bite even more severe.

Now that the 2-year-old is home, the family is breathing a sigh of relief.

Why is this especially concerning?

Rattlesnake bites are medical emergencies at any age, but young children can face unique dangers because of their physical size and how quickly venom can affect them.

Meanwhile, some impacts can be longer-lasting. While the toddler in this case survived, her recovery is ongoing. CBS reported that doctors removed her breathing tube on May 27, after which she began physical therapy.

The case reflects the growing overlap between human activity and wildlife habitats. Vacation rentals, construction, and outdoor recreation can bring people into closer contact with snakes and other wild animals.

In many cases, humans are entering spaces where these animals already live and disrupting their behavior. Shifts in climate, food supplies, and water resources can also play a role in where animals range.

A fundraiser was started to help the Robertson family cover medical expenses and other costs, CBS noted.

What are people saying?

Massengil said the damage from the bite may continue to affect the toddler for some time.

"There's still a lot of unknowns right now as far as when she'll be able to dance and jump again," she told CBS.

The update from the child's mother was positive.

"We are so thankful she is in a much better place and recovering," she told the news outlet.

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