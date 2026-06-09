South Dakota rattlesnake surge sparks urgent warning following 3 bite cases in one week

"The reality is that most people are actually bitten when they're trying to mess with the snake…"

Officials in South Dakota say rattlesnake activity in the Black Hills is unusually high, and the current timing is increasing the chance of run-ins for both residents and visitors.

After responders were called to three bite incidents in one week, authorities began urging the public to be cautious and not escalate encounters with the snakes.

What's happening?

The Rapid City Fire Department has joined with Reptile Gardens to share safety advice, KOTA reported. Fire officials said the effort comes as rattlesnake activity in the Black Hills is higher than usual.

Morning and daytime outings have become riskier because the snakes are still active during those hours, a pattern they linked to cooler temperatures.

Once the season gets hotter, rattlesnakes usually shift more of their movement to nighttime. Right now, their active hours are overlapping more with people spending time outdoors, which increases the odds of a dangerous encounter.

Officials said bites often occur after someone tries to interfere with a snake. Jim Bussell of the Rapid City Fire Department said, "The reality is that most people are actually bitten when they're trying to mess with the snake, either kill it or eradicate it or whatever."

What can I do?

If a bite happens, immediate medical care should be the top priority. Bussell said, "Number one, don't wait. If you're bitten, seek emergency treatment, whether calling 911 for an ambulance or having somebody drive you to the nearest hospital."

He said staying calm is also important. "The second thing is, don't panic. Try to remain calm, keep your wits about you."

Badlands National Park advises bite victims to move as little as possible, keep the affected area still, and remove rings, watches, or tight clothing near the bite in case swelling starts.

Officials also warned people not to put ice on the wound, cut it, try to remove venom by mouth, or use a tourniquet. And if a rattlesnake is spotted, the safest response is to leave it alone.

Bussell also pointed out: "You don't need to kill the snake for identification," as there is only one type of poisonous snake in South Dakota. His recommendation was: "If you're bitten, seek emergency treatment."

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