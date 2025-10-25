Researchers discover rare creatures in unexpected location: 'Particularly notable'

This new report adds a wealth of knowledge and documentation.

A team of researchers in Bangladesh spotted two rare tree snakes in the forests of the Kaptai National Park and the Dudpukuria-Dhopachari Wildlife Sanctuary, the Miami Herald reported.

The discovery of these rare tree snake species in nationally protected areas highlights the importance of protecting and preserving natural wildlife habitats, which encourages species biodiversity in an ecosystem.

The researchers' report was published last month in Check List, a peer-reviewed journal of biodiversity data.

According to the report, the researchers found two arboreal snakes belonging to the Dendrelaphis genus of snakes, also known as Bronzebacks. This snake genus is found in Asia and Australasia, including countries such as Pakistan, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Rarely are they seen or documented in Bangladesh, making these sightings historically significant for the country.

The two species the researchers found were the Dendrelaphis cyanochloris and the Dendrelaphis haasi.

The Dendrelaphis cyanochloris was found within a natural forest habitat, resting on a branch about 12 feet above a sandy stream, per the Check List report. Similarly, the Dendrelaphis haasi snake was found resting about 14 feet above a stream source.

The researchers propose that lingering on branches above water sources may help these snakes minimize the risk of predation while taking advantage of favorable conditions.

Prior to this report, Bangladesh had few verified records of this genus of snakes. Documentation was even more sparse, lacking high-quality photographs, specimen preservation, and molecular and taxonomical data, which has left a big knowledge gap for conservationists and researchers.

Though snakes remain an understudied group of wildlife in Bangladesh, this new report adds a wealth of knowledge and documentation for conservationists moving forward.

Efforts to protect and preserve the natural habitats where these snake species were found encourage repopulation efforts, helping these snake species establish their range within the country.

Trail cameras are also helpful for documenting the population of vulnerable species without intruding on the territory, helping conservationists gauge population health and the success of conservation efforts.

Trail cameras in Thailand captured a heartwarming sight of a gaur mother leading her three calves into the forest. In Northwest China, hopeful footage showed a rare snow leopard mother and her cub — an endangered species with fewer than 1,200 individuals left in the country.

These snake sightings in Bangladesh's nationally protected areas were "particularly notable," as one of the snake species had just been discovered, the Check List report read.

