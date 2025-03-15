Trail camera captures rare moment with elusive creature: 'I haven't seen one of these in many years'

On LCDNR's Facebook post, one Coloradan commented: "I saw him two nights in a row near the Horsetooth! Too dark to get pictures so I'm glad someone did." Someone else added: "I haven't seen one of these in many years I used to see one all the time at South Bay. They're so beautiful!"

Other commenters shared their own photos of alleged silver and black red foxes, praising the trail cameras' high quality and the small creature's beauty.

The installation and maintenance of trail cameras continue to provide hope and education to wildlife lovers and experts alike. In May, the federally threatened lynx was spotted on trail cameras in Colorado, and cameras in Ujung Kulon National Park in western Indonesia captured a rare female Javan rhinoceros and its baby calf last spring.

The more diverse our ecosystem is, the more it flourishes.

Red foxes are omnivores, meaning they both control other species' populations — such as rats and bunnies — and disperse seeds and recycle nutrients by way of consuming and later excreting vegetation — such as berries and nuts.

Knowing that this rare, silver variation of the red fox is out there means scientists and conservationists can better protect it and that our environment is moving in a healthy, howling direction.

