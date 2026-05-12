Extremely venomous yellow-bellied sea snake washes ashore in rare encounter

A highly venomous yellow-bellied sea snake washing up on a New Zealand beach is the kind of wildlife sighting that stops people in their tracks — it's rare, deadly, and the species is built for the open ocean, not the sand.

The unusual encounter happened at Ōhope Beach, where, according to Fox Weather, the Department of Conservation's Eastern Bay of Plenty office shared video of the black-and-yellow snake stranded well above the waterline.

In the footage, a snake catcher carefully scoops the reptile into a bucket as a conservation staff member explains what beachgoers were seeing. According to the New Zealand Herpetological Society, as cited by Fox Weather, the species spends about 87% of its time underwater and can dive to significant depths, making a beach stranding especially notable.

New Zealand marks the species' southernmost range in the Western Pacific, and the animals are not well-suited to cold water. That helps explain why conservation staff viewed this sighting as grim rather than exciting — the animal had likely already been pushed beyond conditions it could tolerate.

The snake's appearance may also reflect a broader reality that people are seeing more often. Marine animals are turning up in unfamiliar places as ocean conditions shift. While the conservation department said winter cold was likely fatal in this case, rising global temperatures driven by human activity are warming seas, altering currents, and disrupting habitats. These changes can influence where animals travel, feed, and, in this case, get stranded.

For example, great white sharks have been spotted along the California coast this spring, much earlier than normal — likely due to a massive marine heat wave stretching across the Pacific. Meanwhile, alligators are crashing into Florida homes, likely because it's mating season, which forces smaller gators into unfamiliar territory, like neighborhoods.

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A stranded sea snake can pose a safety risk if someone tries to handle it, even though this species is not known for aggression. It is also a reminder that when ecosystems are stressed, humans are more likely to have unusual interactions with wildlife that historically stayed far out of sight.

The species is known for its distinct black body and yellow belly, and it is indeed highly venomous. Still, officials noted there are no recorded bites in New Zealand. The snake's fangs are positioned toward the back of its mouth, which makes venomous bites uncommon. However, the University of Hawai'i Waikīkī Aquarium said its toxin can block nerve transmission to muscles and can be deadly.

For beachgoers, the takeaway is simple: Look, don't touch, and call wildlife authorities if you spot an animal that seems out of place or in distress. Rare encounters like this can be fascinating, but they can also signal deeper environmental instability playing out along coastlines that people and wildlife increasingly share.

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