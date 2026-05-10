Two alligators crash onto Florida woman's screened-in porch during fight: 'It was scary'

"I just warned everybody else in the neighborhood, like, watch your kids. Watch the dogs. Because it was fast, and they were powerful."

A Southwest Florida woman got a terrifying reminder of how quickly a wildlife encounter can turn dangerous when two alligators battling outside her home crashed straight through her screened-in porch.

What's happening?

Kayla Burress told WINK that she first thought someone was trying to break into her home after hearing a growing commotion outside. But when she looked out, she saw two large alligators violently fighting.

According to the news station, the reptiles slammed into her screened porch, tearing through the mesh and bending the metal frame. Burress said the clash did not look like the mating behavior she had seen before.

"I thought somebody was breaking in because I never thought that the gators were going to enter my porch," Burress told WINK. "It definitely looked like they were fighting over territory or something."

She also said she saw blood during the encounter and described one of the gators as having the other's hindquarters in its jaws. Burress shared the jaw-dropping footage she captured of the brawl that was shown in WINK's live news report.

Burress, who lives in Ave Maria in Collier County, said the experience was deeply unsettling even in a region where alligators are common. "It was scary," she told WINK. "And I just warned everybody else in the neighborhood, like, watch your kids. Watch the dogs. Because it was fast, and they were powerful."

FROM OUR PARTNER Get cost-effective air conditioning in less than an hour without expensive electrical work The Merino Mono is a heating and cooling system designed for the rooms traditional HVAC can't reach. The streamlined design eliminates clunky outdoor units, installs in under an hour, and plugs into a standard 120V outlet — no expensive electrical upgrades required. And while a traditional “mini-split” system can get pricey fast, the Merino Mono comes with a flat-rate price — with hardware and professional installation included. Get Started

Why are animal encounters concerning?

As humans continue to expand development into natural habitats, these terrifying encounters are becoming more common. While the safety of people is a major concern, it's often forgotten that these animals can pay the price as well. A mother bear was recently euthanized, and her two cubs were relocated after a scary encounter with a woman and her dog.

How can you protect yourself against wild animal encounters?

While it's hard to avoid two gators smashing into your home, Burress did the right thing. She didn't try to intervene and called the authorities to come handle the situation.

Ranger Rob Howell, president of Keep It Wild, told WINK why approaching gators at this time of year can be especially dangerous.

"They are going to not only be on edge because breeding season is starting; they're also gonna be on edge because they think their life is at stake," he explained. "So when you trap 'em, corner 'em, they're gonna show defensive behaviors and aggressive behaviors."

Even though Howell was talking about gators, that is good advice for pretty much any dangerous animal you encounter. Bears, snakes, and other predators mostly attack when startled or defending themselves.

So it's important to follow local park service guidelines when out in nature, such as giving wild animals plenty of space and locking up food to avoid attracting them.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.