Scientists stunned after stumbling upon creature rarely seen in over a century: 'This raises a few questions'

"Has it always occurred here and simply been overlooked?"

Citizen scientists have made a rare and exciting discovery in Renishaw Hills, South Africa, according to the South Coast Herald. The group of locals identified a rare sable cruiser dragonfly.

The phrase "citizen scientists" is used to describe community members who gather information on the local environment. In Renishaw Hills, 44 locals make up the group. Together, they created a project on the global iNaturalist platform, and for the past three years, they've been studying the wildlife and biodiversity in the Renishaw Coastal Precinct.

"Citizen science opens the door to an advanced system where biodiversity observations may be made constantly across the globe and shared instantly via a vast network," citizen scientist Tim McClurg told the Herald.

Photo Credit: Tim McClurg

What makes the sighting of the sable cruiser dragonfly so impressive is the species' rarity. According to IOL, since its discovery in 1920, there have only been about 20 recorded sightings. By recording the sighting, the citizen scientists are documenting the species' geographic range.

"The response was immediate and enthusiastic from our local group of experts, among them Peter Small, who confirmed it was a sable cruiser, which is incredibly rare, localised and vulnerable," McClurg added.

The group has gathered a significant amount of data, making 13,863 observations spread across 1,796 species. With each new observation and recording, the group adds to its understanding of the region's biodiversity.

The use of tools such as trail cameras can help document biodiversity and protect species. By learning more about the natural world through initiatives including citizen scientist projects, residents can better preserve the landscapes and wildlife of their areas.

The sighting of the sable cruiser dragonfly sparked curiosity among fellow scientists and experts since it marked the southernmost location of the dragonfly.

"This raises a few questions," McClurg said. "Has it always occurred here and simply been overlooked? Was it blown down in a storm? Is there a link with global warming? These are the questions that we may be able to answer with a vastly increased iNaturalist database."

Moving forward, the citizen scientists are eager to learn more about the environment and contribute vital data that aids biologists across the globe.

