Rare mushroom species discovered for only 2nd time since 1800s: 'It's a real treat'

Mycologists in the United Kingdom have grown extremely excited after the discovery of a rare mushroom species in Dorset.

During a "fungi foray" event in Shillingstone, in the southwest of England, Andy Knott found the crown-tipped coral mushroom — otherwise known as the candelabra coral — at Bere Marsh Farm.

Knott told the BBC that until the Artomyces pyxidatus mushroom was recorded in Suffolk in 2021, its first properly recorded appearance in the 21st century, the last "reliable" documentation was in 1886. In fact, it was once assumed that that mushroom had gone extinct.

"It's a real treat to have this mushroom fruiting in Dorset," Knott said, adding that cultivating the fungi was essential to ensure it could be enjoyed for generations to come.

According to MushroomExpert.com, the mushrooms have a faint odor of "newly dug potatoes," while they also boast a "mild or peppery-acrid" taste. They typically grow alone on dead hardwoods, and they can also be found in eastern North America, the Rocky Mountains, and Mexico.

While the discovery in England is promising for mushroom lovers, Knott noted that foraging activity soon might not breed similar levels of success.

"Unfortunately, with all the habitat loss seen over recent decades, foraging for wild fungi may not be such a sustainable activity in the future," they told the BBC.

Indeed, habitat loss as a result of development, deforestation, and the warming climate can have profound effects on biodiversity. While the loss of wild mushrooms is obviously a concern for mycologists, many other species are affected by the destruction of valuable ecosystems.

For example, in Central and South America, sloths in high-altitude areas are at risk of extinction as temperatures rise.

But habitat restoration efforts and species reintroduction have proved successful across the globe. In Cambodia, conservation efforts have brought the Siamese crocodile back from the brink, while Partula snails have returned to French Polynesia after lab breeding.

While this demonstrates the importance of conservation to maintain a well-balanced ecosystem, it's also a reminder to us all to be more mindful about the way we live. Reducing our personal polluting output, for instance, can help to slow the rate of rising temperatures that are making life perilous. Meanwhile, buying products from responsible companies can help to stop deforestation that is destroying vital plant and animal habitats.

