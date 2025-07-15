Experts thrilled as tourist captures photos of rare forest creature for first time in 90 years: 'A strong sign'

A rare, endangered black dog, the melanistic dhole, was spotted by a tourist exploring Maharashtra's Sahyādri Tiger Reserve in India. The stunning sighting comes after 90 years of the species going undetected.

News18 reported that this species is so undetectable because it very rarely has completely black fur. Typically, dholes have a reddish-brown coat, but "a condition called melanism causes some animals to turn completely black."

Rare Melanistic Wild Dog Spotted in Sahyadri Tiger Reserve



A rare sighting of a melanistic (black-coated) #wilddog was reported from a tourist-accessible area in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve. The rare animal was spotted by tourist Digvijay Patil, who later informed former honorary… pic.twitter.com/csJ8AEqtWW — नेत्वा धुरी NETWA DHURI (@netwadhuri) June 24, 2025

While melanism is more common in other species, it remains "extremely rare" in dholes, thus making the tourist's once-in-a-century sighting all the more remarkable.

According to News18, forest officials "called this sighting a strong sign of the region's healthy ecosystem." They further stated that it "usually means the environment is healthy and stable where even rare genetic variants can survive."

Indeed, the Tiger Reserve has a long history of protecting threatened species and is mostly recognized for its role in conserving the Bengal tiger. The reserve is also a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its biodiversity, which highlights a hopeful and prosperous environment for other rare species to emerge.

The tourist was able to photograph the dhole, prompting researchers to set up cameras in the area to capture future appearances. Trail cameras and remote cameras are used by researchers to monitor and examine the movement patterns of threatened or endangered species within their habitats. They ensure that researchers can track and monitor their population, cultivating a habitat conducive to their survival.

The rare dhole has been listed on the IUCN Red List due to a worryingly declining population, with fewer than 2,500 mature dholes remaining. Dholes are native to Asia and have relied on forest habitats for their survival.

However, with deforestation in their environment, their population has dramatically decreased. As a carnivorous animal, they rely on prey such as deer and wild boar; however, with the dwindling forests, a lack of prey has further contributed to their decline. Additionally, diseases have threatened the population, along with human interference (e.g., hunting).

Instances of rare animal sightings are always a reason for optimism, as they indicate growing populations of threatened or endangered species. By rebuilding these populations, ecosystems can rebalance themselves, promoting human food supply and health.

