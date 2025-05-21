Officials halt access to tiger reserve after 7-year-old boy is killed in shocking incident: 'After the attack, the young tiger did not leave the area'

One of the cubs also reportedly charged at a forest guard.

A child's tragic death inside Ranthambore Tiger Reserve is bringing up concerns about how human behavior may be changing wildlife instincts.

What happened?

The Times of India reported that a tiger cub killed a 7-year-old boy walking with his grandmother from a temple located in the reserve. According to officials, the cub may have mistaken the boy for someone delivering food. The forest department had a practice of placing bait for an ill tiger in the reserve, and the tiger and her three cubs have been sharing the bait meals.

The repeated interactions with humans bringing food into the reserve may have taught the young tigers to associate people with a meal. In fact, just days before the attack, one of the cubs reportedly charged at a forest guard in the same area.

"After the attack, the young tiger did not leave the area and sat near the child's body. It appeared to be hungry. It may have developed an expectation of easy food," one source told the Times.

Why is human-wildlife interaction concerning?

Just as park rangers warn tourists and campers not to feed wildlife, experts say that baiting and similar human interaction can affect an animal's natural instincts. This can lead to tragic human-wildlife encounters — and it's dangerous for both people and animals. For example, two bears were euthanized in Canada in 2024 because they were aggressively venturing into human areas looking for food.

It doesn't help that parts of the tiger reserve are under construction. This activity, especially during summer when tigers look for cool, quiet resting spots, can cause stress and displacement. The more used to people animals are, the more ecosystems are disrupted. Not only are wildlife encounters dangerous for people, but disturbed ecosystems also impact communities that rely on them, with wide-reaching consequences.

What's being done, and how can you help?

Access to the Trinetra Ganesh temple inside the reserve was temporarily halted out of an abundance of caution. Reserve officials also enforce tight regulations on vehicles in the park to minimize human disturbance of the habitat.

To support long-term coexistence, experts say conservation strategies must focus on habitat preservation and minimizing human impact. This includes reducing direct feeding or baiting in areas where animals might encounter humans.

Everyone can help protect wildlife and people by supporting responsible conservation. It's also best to avoid wildlife tourism that encourages humans to disrupt habitats and get close to animals. To help minimize human impact in natural areas, always follow Leave No Trace principles and smart camping practices.

