Woman captures incredible footage of rare predator up close — and the encounter is nothing like she expected

It has sparked both fascination and concern.

A rare Canada lynx casually strolling through a Minnesota backyard is turning heads and starting conversations.

What's happening?

A rare Canada lynx was recently caught on video prowling through a snow-covered backyard along northern Minnesota's Gunflint Trail, offering a rare glimpse of the elusive wildcat.

The footage, captured by Sarah Hamilton, owner of Grand Marais' Trail Center Lodge, shows the lynx moving calmly past her barking dog on a quiet Sunday afternoon.

Posted by Sarah Hamilton on Sunday 23 February 2025

With fewer than 100 verified sightings of Canada lynx in the state over the past two decades, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the encounter has sparked both fascination and concern online.

Why is the lynx sighting important?

While striking to witness, the presence of a Canada lynx in a residential area highlights deeper ecological concerns.

Canada lynx primarily inhabit forests, but habitat destruction has increasingly pushed them toward human settlements in search of food.

The DNR notes that lynx often move southward when their primary prey, the snowshoe hare, becomes scarce. This issue is made worse by fluctuating temperatures and disrupted ecosystems.

Additionally, these federally threatened animals face risks from accidental trapping, vehicle collisions, and competition with other predators, making each confirmed sighting a reminder of the unstable status of the Canada lynx.

What's being done about lynx sightings?

The species has been listed as federally threatened since 2000, and the DNR has implemented new restrictions on trapping methods to prevent accidental captures. Conservationists are also advocating for stronger protections of lynx habitats, such as limiting deforestation and preserving natural prey populations.

If you spot a Canada lynx, report it to the DNR to help researchers track and protect the species. Supporting conservation organizations, advocating for policies that preserve wildlife habitats, and making eco-conscious lifestyle choices can also help protect these rare predators.

As human development continues to reshape natural ecosystems, responsible conservation efforts are key to ensuring that such encounters remain a rare but hopeful sign of biodiversity in Minnesota and beyond.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.