Scientists uncover natural phenomenon that significantly exacerbated last year's record-high temperatures: 'This is such a complex beast'

Scientists have figured out why Earth heated up so quickly last year, and the answer was hiding in plain sight, according to CNN: clouds.

What's happening?

The planet experienced record-breaking heat in 2023. While experts knew pollution from dirty fuels and El Niño played a role, those factors alone couldn't explain the sudden spike in temperature. Now, a new study in the journal Science reveals that fewer low-lying clouds over our oceans supercharged the warming effect.

When bright, low clouds become scarcer, Earth becomes darker and soaks up more sunlight rather than reflecting as much of it away, explained Helge Goessling, a climate physicist who co-authored the report. This darkening trend has continued since the 1970s, partly because melting snow and sea ice expose darker surfaces underneath.

"This is such a complex beast and so hard to disentangle," Goessling said, describing the challenge of pinpointing exactly why cloud cover has decreased.

Why is the warming of the Earth's surface concerning?

As Earth's surface warms, it can cause low clouds to thin out or vanish completely. With fewer clouds reflecting sunlight back to space, more heat reaches Earth's surface, potentially creating an ongoing warming cycle.

"Clouds act as Earth's sunscreen," Mark Zelinka, an atmospheric scientist not involved in the study, told CNN. Even small changes in cloud cover can dramatically affect how much sunlight Earth absorbs.

What's being done about Earth's warming surface?

Scientists are working hard to understand precisely how clouds behave, though they remain one of the most challenging aspects of climate science to study. The research helps explain why previous forecasts may have underestimated future temperature changes.

Some positive developments are already helping. New regulations have reduced harmful shipping pollution, improving air quality for human health. However, those same pollutants were inadvertently cooling the planet by making clouds brighter.

The findings underscore the importance of transitioning to clean energy sources. Switching to renewable power in our homes and communities can help slow the warming cycle. Simple changes like installing heat pumps, using electric appliances, and reducing energy waste all help build a healthier future.

