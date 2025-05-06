Trail camera captures striking glimpse of elusive jungle predator with rare coloring: 'So breathtaking'

"Nearly 45% … live in protected areas, but deforestation continues to fragment their habitat."

A trail camera captured an incredible picture of a black jaguar, giving the world a glimpse of a beautiful beast with rare coloring.

As Outdoors reported, the photo shows a melanistic jaguar, meaning it has an increased amount of dark pigmentation. The animal is sitting and staring directly at the camera, seemingly posing for a portrait in Mamiraua, a portion of the Amazon rainforest in Brazil.

The World Wildlife Fund shared the photo on its United Kingdom Instagram page, and it quickly became a fan favorite. The post received thousands of likes, and commenters called the image "gorgeous" and "so breathtaking."

In the same post, the organization shared a photo of a jaguar with more common coloring, vividly highlighting the differences between the two animals' appearances.

According to the WWF, researchers have used trail cameras for 15 years to study jaguar populations throughout the Amazon. The 22 areas studied, which cover 2.5% of the Amazon basin, are home to more than 6,000 jaguars.

Jaguars are listed as Near Threatened on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species.

"Today, nearly 45% of all jaguars live in protected areas, but deforestation continues to fragment their habitat, leaving many populations isolated," the WWF wrote. "With data from camera trap research like this, WWF aims to stabilize and increase jaguar populations by 2030."

Trail cameras have become vital tools for ecological research, as they allow scientists to survey difficult-to-reach spots for extended periods with minimal resources. They provide valuable insight into what happens in specific habitats when humans aren't around.

In recent months, they have spotted a rare jaguarundi in Honduras and a clouded leopard in the Himalayas. They have also provided evidence of a potential freshwater turtle comeback in Australia and caught incredible footage of a chimpanzee using a tool in Gabon.

